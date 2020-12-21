Who Is Ariana Grande Engaged To? Know Everything About The Singer's Fiancé Dalton Gomez

'Who is Ariana Grande engaged to?' is a question that has been on the minds of many ever since the pop sensation announced her engagement to the real estate agent, Dalton Gomez. Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande, over the course of the past few years, have been dropping hints regarding their relationship in one way or the other. At one point, one would notice that Dalton ended up finding his way in Ariana Grande's Instagram handle, where the singer/songwriter would neatly tuck in a picture with him every now and then. Dalton Gomez's Instagram account, as of this writing, is private. The real estate agent locked his account moments after the news of their engagement went public.

A picture of Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande:

Who is Ariana Grande engaged to?

Dalton Gomez is a South California-based Real Estate Agent who works with Aaron Kirman Group. A major chunk of his clientele and the properties that he is in charge of is based in Los Angeles, California. As per his biography on the Aaron Kirman Group website, Gomez has been working in the luxury real estate market for five years. He works with A-list buyers and has sold multi-million dollar homes up until this writing. As per the site, Gomez worked in the Operations department for the firm during the first three years before we went on to curate his rolodex of A-listers.

Dalton Gomez's age:

As per Ariana Grande's wiki fan pages, Dalton Gomez's age is 25 years. The real estate agent was born on August 7, 1995. This means that the couple merely has an age gap of two years, with Ariana being the eldest one in the relationship. As per Glamor Magazine, the two have been quarantining since the dawn of the coronavirus crisis.

Dalton Gomez net worth:

As per Life And Style Magazine, Dalton Gomez reportedly has a net worth of 20 million US Dollars. Gomez's supposed fortune translates to around 146 crores, as per the current exchange rate. Gomez has accumulated his net worth through real estate sales, the listing price of which ranges from anywhere between a little less than 2 million US dollars to over 12 million.

About Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez:

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been secretly dating for almost a year now. Gomez is Grande's second fiance after comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she was engaged for just a few months. Prior to that, Grande had dated late musician Mac Miller. Miller lost his life to a drug overdose in the year 2018.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

