Where Was 'Groundhog Day' Filmed? Know All About The Iconic Locations

Groundhog Day is a film that was released in 1993 and narrates the story of a self-centred weatherman, Phil. He travels to the town of Punxsutawney for work purposes. He gets shocked when he gets up the next morning and realises that he is reliving the same day again and again. The director of the film is Harold Ramis and the film was released in 1993. The cast consists of Bill Murray, Chris Elliott, Andie MacDowell, Rick Overton, Angela Paton, Stephen Tobolowsky, and others in important roles. Are you wondering where was Groundhog Day filmed? Read on to know about Groundhog Day filming locations.

Where was Groundhog Day filmed?

According to the portal Pennlive, Groundhog Day filming locations were in areas around Woodstock, Illinois, which is located 61 miles northwest of the city of Chicago. The film is set in the town of Punxsutawney but the entire shoot was done in Woodstock. Since the shoot of the film, the town has begun the tradition of celebrating Groundhog Day every year. The celebrations include a walking tour of the different shooting locations.

Groundhog Day shooting locations were located in different parts of Illinois as mentioned earlier. One such location is the corner at 100 Cass St. A plaque can be found on the sidewalk at 108 Cass St which bears testimony to the fact that during the shooting, Murray’s character stepped into a puddle. Though there is no hole now, the puddle is strong proof of the event.

Gobbler’s Knob, Tip Top Cafe is one of the many important Groundhog Day shooting locations. It was at Tip Top Cafe that Phil mentioned to Rita that he was reliving the same day again and again.

The Bar also served as an important shooting location. Many notable scenes from the film have been shot here. This includes Phil wooing Rita by placing an order for the same drink. Old Man’s Alley is another location that has been used in the film. It is at this place that Phil wanted to become a better person. The Woodstock Moose Lodge, The Woodstock Opera House are some of the other important shooting locations for the film.

'Groundhog Day' review

Groundhog Day received a high rating of 8/10 on IMDb. The audiences loved the film because the film entertained them thoroughly and there was never a dull moment. The great script coupled with Murray’s apt performance and the timely jokes made the film such a fun ride for the audiences.

