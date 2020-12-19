Where Is 'Christmas On Holly Lane' Filmed? All About The Sarah Lancaster Starrer

Two years ago, a TV movie directed by Michael Scott was released titled Christmas on Holly Lane. Currently, on Amazon Prime, the film airs on many networks during the holiday season in the U.S. The story is about three childhood friends, who reunite after a few years when each of them is at a different crossroads of their life. Three childhood friends Sarah, Riley and Cat come together to spend Christmas at Sarah's house one last time before she loses it. The film was released on December 16 2018. Read on to know more about where is Christmas on Holly Lane filmed?

Where is Christmas on Holly Lane filmed?

Christmas on Holly Lane filming location includes Vancouver in Britsih Columbia, Canada according to IMDb. There is not much information on the filming locations of this TV movie apart from Vancouver. Check out a few pictures from the location Vancouver, this region is used for filming location in many popular movies.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Filming of Christmas on Holly Lane was completed in Vancouver itself, however, another movie titled Christmas with Holly is completely filmed in Nova Scotia. Meanwhile, Christmas on Holly Lodge has also been filmed at Vancouver, British Columbia. Many other Hallmark movies also film their TV films in BC, Canada itself.

According to Vancouverisland.travel, these films were also filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia

Deadpool, X-men Origins: Wolverine, and X men: The last stand- Hatley Castle in Colwood

Alone (reality TV series)- Vancouver island. 3 of the 6 Alone seasons are filmed in Quatsino Territory near Port Hardy on Northern Vancouver Island,

Planet of the Apes - Tofino, Ucluelet, and Campbell River, Long Beach, in Pacific Rim National Park,

Godzilla - Vancouver Island

Twilight Saga: New moon and Eclipse - Long Beach in Pacific Rim National Park, Nanaimo River

Wrecked - Parksville, Little Mountain, Mount Prevost, Englishman and Nanaimo rivers

Christmas on Holly Lane cast

Sarah Lancaster: Sarah

Karen Holness: Riley

Gina Holden: Cat

Jaime M. Callica: Jake

Giles Panton: Ethan

Taylor Dianne Robinson: Hannah (as Taylor Robinson)

Ava Telek: Taylor

Sharon Crandall: Peyton

Tristan Shire: Rocky

Tariq Leslie: Donald

Serge Houde: Oscar

