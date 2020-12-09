Who Plays Mr Iglesias' Marisol's Dad? See Details About The Guest Actor Here

Mr Iglesias is one of the most popular comedy series on Netflix. The streaming service giant recently dropped the much-awaited third season of the popular sitcom. The third season has been received well by the viewers and critics alike since its release yesterday. However, a lot of people have been curious about the Mr Iglesias cast. The people have been specifically wondering about the guest role of Marisol’s dad and have been wondering who plays Mr Iglesias' Marisol's dad. For all the people who are curious to know about the character and actor, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who plays Mr Iglesias' Marisol's dad?

The role of Mr Iglesias' Marisol's dad is played by Mexican actor Franco Escamilla. The name of his character is Joaquin Fuentes who is the father of Marisol Fuentes. The actor is also a renowned musician, comedian and announcer. According to a report by accl-live.com, Franco Escamilla is also known as El Diablo or El Amo del Sarcasmo. The comedian has toured and performed throughout the Mexican Republic and Latin America. Franco Escamilla has shared some of the behind the scenes pictures from the production of Mr Iglesias. Here is a look at Franco Escamilla's photos.

Also Read | 'Mr Iglesias' Cast's Whitney Is Quite Popular, See Who The Actor Behind The Character Is

Also Read | Mr Iglesias Cast's Jackie To Be Played By The Show's Costume Designer Elora Casados

Franco Escamilla's photos

Also Read | Who Plays Marisol Fuentes In 'Mr. Iglesias'? Read To Know About The Character In Detail

Also Read | What Happened To Lorenzo In 'Mr Iglesias'? Read Here To Know About His Character

Franco Escamilla's movies and his net worth

Apart from his comedy career, he has also featured in several movies and TV shows. Some of his notable works are 2017’s Franco Escamilla: Show y ya!, El Mesero and the recent Mr Iglesias. Franco Escamilla has three Netflix originals Por la anécdota, Comediantes del Mundo and the most recent Bienvenido al Mundo. The actor-comedian has his own television program on the Estrella TV channel called El show de Franco Escamilla.

According to a report by gb.youtubers.me, Franco Escamilla's net worth is estimated to be around $ 756K to $ 4.54M. A major chunk of his income comes from his shows and acting jobs. His other source of income is his Youtube channel Franco Escamilla which has 7.64 million subscribers.

Mr Iglesias

The American sitcom Mr Iglesias features Gabriel Iglesias in the titular role of a funny history teacher. The show is created by Kevin Hench and boasts of several talented actors like Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, Cree Ciccihino, Fabrizio Guido, Oscar Nunez, Elora Casados among others in pivotal roles.

The official description about the show on Netflix reads as, “Hilarious high school teacher Gabriel Iglesias tries to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students at his alma mater.” Here is a look at Mr Iglesias season 3 trailer.

Image Credits: Franco Escamilla Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.