Do Mel And Jack Get Together In Virgin River Season 2? Find Out Here

Virgin River’s season 2 just premiered on Netflix. It is one of the most popular romantic drama shows on the streaming service. Season 1 was loved by audience and critics alike all over the world when it released last year. Ever since the release of the first season, viewers have been eagerly waiting for the second season of Virgin River. The long-awaited drama premiered on the streaming service on November 27, 2020. Fans are in for a lot more twists and turns than the previous season with Virgin River season 2. Season 1 of Virgin River ended on a dramatic note and Virgin River season 2 is also not any different.

The characters of Mel and Jack are at the centre of the story. As the second season dropped, a lot of people have been left with a question do Mel and Jack get together? Several viewers have also been thinking do Mel and Jack have a baby. For all the people who are curious to know if Mel and Jack get together on Virgin River season 2, here is everything you need to know with some of the Virgin River 2 spoilers.

Do Mel and Jack get together?

There has been plenty of drama in the Virgin River season 2. By the final episode of the season, Jack and Mel have admitted their love for each other. In the second episode of season 2, Jack and Mel have an argument as Mel wants to get everything out in the open. She apologises to Jack for leaving and returning without telling him and he accepts the apology. They then share an intimate moment together and make out on the porch before having sex.

In an interview with tvline.com, showrunner Sue Tenney talked about the scene. The series is based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. She said that sex is a big part of the books but while making the series she just did not feel like the first season should have that. Sue Tenney mentioned that she wanted to hold off. Therefore it would be safe to say that Jack and Mel have gotten together.

Do Mel and Jack have a baby? Does Jack Die?

However, for the people who are thinking about do Mel and Jack have a baby, the answer is no. Fans will have to wait for some time to get an answer to that question. Jack gets shot at the ending of season 2. It is not clear if he will survive this or not. Going by the looks of the plot, it is highly likely that he will survive this attack as the story mainly revolves around him, Mel and Charmaine.

Image Credits: Martin Henderson Instagram

