Mee Raqsam Cast: 16-year-old Aditi Subedi Makes Her Bollywood Debut

Mee Raqsam is the latest movie release on Zee5 which is written by Baba Azmi and produced by Shabana Azmi. It has gained a lot of attention on social media as netizens seem to be hailing it for its content. Mee Raqsam is said to be a tribute to the siblings' father, Kaifi Azmi revolving around the issue of class differences, communal prejudice and the confinement forced upon the women of the community whether it be regarding their privacy and personal space or behavioural protocols.

Mee Raqsam plot

The plot of Mee Raqsam is based on a young girl who wants to learn dancing. The father-daughter bond is tested as the man stands up against his family and community to fulfil her dreams. However, the journey is not easy as he gets blamed for blasphemy and boycotted from society. But he still does not give up on his daughter's wish to learn Bharatanatyam.

The cast of Mee Raqsam

Aditi Subedi

She plays the role of the young teenage daughter, Maryam who wishes to learn Bharatnatyam. However, her wishes are crushed by the orthodox society until her father comes to her rescue. Mee Raqsam marks Aditi Subedi's debut in Indian cinema at 16 years old.

Danish Hussain

Danish Hussain is a poet, storyteller and theatre director who made his Bollywood debut in acting with the movie Peepli [Live]. Since then, he has worked in a number of critically acclaimed Hindi films like City of Dark, Welcome to Karachi, Mumbai Diaries Newton, Manto while also maintaining his theatre career. In Mee Raqsam cast, he essays the role a tailor called Salim who strives to fulfil his daughter's dream of learning Bharatnatyam.

Naseeruddin Shah

He is one of the most prolific actors of Indian cinema who has made a mark with his art films. He made his silver screen debut with Aman starring Rajkumar and Saira Banu. Since then he has starred in a number of critically acclaimed movies. In Mee Raqsam he plays the character of an orthodox elder who believes in upholding the beliefs of the community.

