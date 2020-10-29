Where Was Holidate Filmed? Details About Shooting Locations Of Netflix's Recent Rom-com

Netflix recently released a new movie called Holidate for the viewers worldwide. The movie is one of the highly anticipated movies on Netflix this year. Ever since its announcement and release of the trailer, the movie was being talked about all over social media. The plot of Holidate revolves around a unique commitment between the lead couple and what follows after it makes the crux of the story. The performance of the lead pair and other supporting actors is being appreciated by the critics and viewers alike. A lot of people have been wondering about the Holidate filming locations and are facing the question, where was Holidate filmed? For all the people who are curious to know about the Holidate shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Holidate filmed?

The movie is based in Chicago but interestingly, the movie is not shot in Chicago. According to IMDb, the Holidate filming locations were spread in and around the Atlanta, Georgia, USA area. Most of the Holidate shooting locations were indoors which hide the fact that the movie which is based in Chicago is not actually shot there. According to a report by Chicago Tribune, the filming of Holidate occurred over 34 days in the Atlanta area in the spring of 2019. Few of the scenes also take place at the Gwinnett Place Mall, Duluth, Georgia, USA. Here is a look at the Holidate filming locations.

Holidate filming locations

About Holidate

Holidate is a rom-com by Netflix which is helmed by John Whitesell. The screenplay of Holidate is done by Tiffany Paulsen. The movie features Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey in the lead roles of Sloane and Jackson. Several talented actors like Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Manish Dayal and Kristin Chenoweth also played pivotal roles. The movie released on October 28, 2020. The official plot synopsis of the movie on Netflix reads as, “Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way.”. The Holidate movie review has been mostly positive. Here is a look at the Holidate trailer.

