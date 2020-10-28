Where Is 'Ice Lake Rebels' Filmed? Know Other Details About The Reality Television Series

Ice Lake Rebels is a very popular reality television show. The series aired on Animal Planet for two seasons (from 2014 to 2016). The series has been funded by the Critical Content of Los Angeles and produced by Kathryn Haydn Hays. Critics from The New York Times and the Boston Herald have praised the lead character (Stephan Hervieux) for being determined even under such difficult conditions.

Here's all about Ice Lake Rebels' filming location. Read further ahead to know about the filming of Ice Lake Rebels.

Also Read | Where Is Helstrom Filmed? Know How The Spooky Scenes Of The Movie Were Shot

Where is Ice Lake Rebels filmed?

Ice Lake Rebels is a reality show about houseboat dwellers in Great Slave Lake. The series is shot in Yellowknife that is a city of about 21,000 people. Great Slave Lake is the second-largest lake in the Northwest Territories of Canada (after Great Bear Lake). It is the deepest lake in North America at about 614 metres (336 fathoms; 2,014 ft).

Also Read | Where Is Dream Home Makeover Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Netflix Show

The Great Slave Lake is 469 km (291 mi) long and 20 to 203 km (12 to 126 mi) wide. The lake covers an area of 27,200 km2 (10,502 sq mi) in the southern part of the territory. Its estimated volume ranges from 1,070 km3 (260 cu mi) to 1,580 km3 (380 cu mi) and up to 2,088 km3 (501 cu mi), making it the 10th to the 12th largest by volume in the territory.

Also Read | Where Is 'Halloween Town' Filmed? Know About Disney's Four-part Film Series

Where are Ice Lake Rebels?

The Ice Lake Rebels is shot at the Great Slave Lake. The towns situated around the lake include Yellowknife, Hay River, Behchokǫ̀, Fort Resolution, Łutselk'e, Hay River Reserve, Dettah, and Ndilǫ. The only community in the East Arm is Łutselk'e, which is a hamlet of only 350 people, largely Chipewyan Indigenous people of the Dene Nation, and the abandoned winter camp and Hudson's Bay Company. Along the south shore, east of Hay River, is the abandoned Pine Point Mine and the company town of the Pine Point.

Also Read | Where Was 'Unhinged' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Russel Crowe-starrer Was Shot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.