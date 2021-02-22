Where Was 'Hope Gap' Filmed: Different Locations Where The Beautiful Film Was Shot

Directed by William Nicholson, the film Hope Gap stars Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Josh O'Connor, Aiysha Hart, Ryan McKen, Steven Pacey and Nicholas Burns. The British drama film is adapted from the play The Retreat from Moscow and has also premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019. Set in Seaford, England, the film Hope Gap gave the audience a glimpse of some gorgeous locations where the film was shot. Read ahead to know Hope Gap filming locations.

Where was Hope Gap filmed?

The film Hope Gap was partly filmed in Prime Studios, one of the most popular studios in Leeds, UK, according to the studio's announcement on its website. The gorgeous sets seen in the film were all built and assembled in Prime Studios, for the film's shoot. Some parts of the film were shot across the United Kingdom for 5 weeks. The different Hope Gap shooting locations include Leeds, Doncaster and Seaford. The film was directed by 2 times Oscar-nominated directed William Nicholson who directs his own scripts. Several films and TV shows have been shot at Prime Studios in Leeds, UK. Hope Gap released on August 28, 2020.

Hope Gap follows the story of a couple who have been married for 29 long years. The couple visits their son and that is when the male lead plans to tell him that he's planning to leave his wife because he has fallen in love with another woman. However, the woman holds on to him with the hope that he might rethink his decision of leaving her the very next day. Grace then moves on in life and sets on a path to rediscover herself again. The film about love, hope, anger and moving on was very well received by the audience.

Hope Gap cast

Actor Annette Bening is seen in the character of Grace in the film. Bill Nighty is seen essaying the role of Edward in the film (Grace’s husband). Actor Josh O’Connor is seen in the character of Jamie in the film, the couple’s son. Actor Aiysha Hart is seen as Jess in the film, whole Ryan McKen is seen as Dev.

