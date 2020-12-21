Where Was 'I'm Your Woman' Filmed? Know Shooting Location Of The Crime Drama

I'm Your Woman is a crime drama film starring Rachel Brosnahan, Arinzé Kene, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck, Frankie Faison, Marceline Hugot and James McMenamin. Released in 2020, the film is directed by Julia Hart. I'm Your Woman's screenplay was penned by Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz. The film follows the story of Jean who is on the run after her criminal husband Eddie goes mysteriously missing.

I'm Your Woman review was overall positive. Lead actor Rachel Brosnahan's performance gained immense praise and Julia Hart's direction was complimented. I'm Your Woman was released at AFI Fest on October 15, 2020, followed by OTT release on Prime Video by Amazon Studios on December 11. Read ahead for details on I'm Your Woman filming locations.

Where was 'I'm Your Woman' filmed?

The film's principal photography began in October 2019. Its prime shooting location was largely in and around Pittsburgh, located in western Pennsylvania. Several outdoor shots of I'm Your Woman were filmed in southwestern Pennsylvania. Some major parts of the film were shot in the city of McKeesport, located in Allegheny County.

Apart from I'm Your Woman, Pittsburgh is a shooting location for several films in Hollywood. It has an extensive history of film and entertainment. Filmmakers started opting for Pittsburgh as their shooting location, back in 1914. Reports also state that since 1990, the city has entertained the production crews of over 100 motion pictures and TV shows. It is also considered as one of the most prominent filming locations in America.

On July 12, the lead actor Rachel Brosnahan celebrated her birthday. As wishes were pouring in for the star, a Twitter user, Pittsburgh Film Office wished Rachel on social media. The user shared the actor's picture and wrote, "Join us in wishing Rachel Brosnahan a Happy 30th Birthday! She was in the Pittsburgh area last year filming the upcoming Amazon Studios feature I’M YOUR WOMAN (2020). Keep your eye open for more information about the release date! @RachelBros #PGHFilms #RatedPGH".

