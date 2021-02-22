Where Was 'Joe Kidd' Filmed? See The Filming Locations Of The Clint Eastwood Starrer

Joe Kidd is an American western film released in the year 1972. The movie starred Clint Eastwood and Robert Duvall in the lead roles. The John Sturges directed film was written by Elmore Leonard. Joe Kidd's plot showcases the story of an ex-bounty hunter named Joe Kidd (Clint Eastwood) in the backdrop of New Mexico. The story revolves around how the ex-bounty hunter is hired by Frank Harlan (Robert Duvall) to track down Mexican revolutionary leader Luis Chama (John Saxon), who was fighting for land reform. Apart from Clint Eastwood and Robert Duvall, Joe Kidd cast also includes, John Saxon, Don Stroud, Stella Garcia, James Wainwright, and Paul Koslo among others. Read on to know where was Joe Kidd filmed?

Where was Joe Kidd filmed?

Joe Kidd shooting locations includes the places in Arizona and California, as reported in IMDb. Even though the movie takes place in New Mexico, but the filming has been done in Arizona, the U.S. as the saguaro cactus shown in the movie during the Sinola County scenes can only be found in Arizona.

Old Tucson, Arizona

The location of Old Tucson in the U.S. state of Arizona is a common place where many American western films have been filmed. As reported in tucson.com, amongst the rest of the western films that were filmed in Old Tucson, Arizona, Joe Kidd was also shot here majorly. It is reported that during the 40s to 70s a lot of visitors could watch the filming in this location. Some of the other films that have been filmed in this location include movies like Arizona, The Last Round-up, Broken Arrow, Winchester '73, The Last Outpost, Flaming Feather to name a few.

Joe Kidd filming locations also include California as mentioned in the AFI Catalog portal and IMDb. Take a look at few pictures from the various locations where 1972 released Joe Kidd was filmed.

Inyo National Forest, California, United States

Bishop, California

Lone Pine, California

Upon its release, Joe Kidd received mixed to positive reviews and went on to earn over $6.3 million from the rentals in the US. The film has an 80 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

