Where Was 'John Wick' Filmed? Locations That Featured In This Neo-noir Film

John Wick, the neo-noir action-thriller movie, is the first installment of the John Wick series. This movie, starring Keanu Reeves, tells the adventurous story of John Wick. John starts to gather the broken pieces of his life after his wife, Helen, dies of an illness. With their dog Daisy and their home, he manages to move on somehow. But one day, he discovers that his house is damaged and some unknown attacker killed Daisy. John starts his journey to find the attacker and, in the end, manages to stab the attacker. He also goes to a pet clinic to get first aid, frees a pitbull, and goes to the place where he has his last date with his wife. Interested to know where was John Wick filmed? Read this article till the end to learn more-

John Wick filming locations

According to Movie-locations.com, New York City and Lower Manhattan were the places where John Wick was filmed.

The Calvary Cemetery is seen at the start of the film. It is the place where John lays his deceased wife Helen to rest. Many iconic sites in the New York area, mainly Long Island, were used as John Wick filming locations. The Republic Airport located at East Farmingdale is where John drives his car to cool his head and grieve over his wife.

A home located on the Horseshoe Road, Mill Neck, Long Island, was used as the exterior of John Wick's house. Hotels were an integral part of the whole movie. The Continental Hotel that viewers get to see in the film is not a hotel in reality. The Haru Sushi Restaurant is located at the Beaver Building on 1 Wall Street Court in Lower Manhattan. The exterior of this sushi restaurant was used to shoot the hotel scene. On the other hand, another location was used to shoot this fictitious hotel's interior. The Cunard Building, 25 Broadway was the John Wick filming location, which served as the interior of the hotel.

The CITGO Station, situated on 501 North Highland Avenue, Upper Nyack, was also among John Wick shooting locations. This place served as the "New Jersey Gas station" that viewers see in the movie.

The "Red Circle" Nightclub interior was recreated inside the Edison Ballroom situated at 240 west 47th street.

Brooklyn was also among John Wick shooting locations. The turning point of the movie is when Wick and Tarasov fight for the final times. This action sequence was filmed at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The street where Wick walks away with the pitbull is the Brooklyn Bridge Park Walkway beside the East River in the ending scene.

Review

Being a neo-noir genre action thriller, John Wick garnered mostly positive reviews because of its direction, acting performances, and visual appeal. According to Rotten Tomatoes, John Wick review comes with an approval rating of 86% and an audience rating of 81%. On the IMDB official site, the John Wick review boasts of positive reviews with a score of 7.4 out of 10.

