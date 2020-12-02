Where Was 'Just In Time For Christmas' Filmed? List Of Locations Of Sean McNamara Film

Just in Time For Christmas released in the year 2015 and is directed by Sean McNamara. The film tells a story about a professor who gets offered her dream job in a foreign country. A number of fans of the film have often wondered where was Just In Time for Christmas filmed? Read on to know Just in Time for Christmas filming location.

Where was Just in Time For Christmas filmed?

The film was shot in locations including

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

There is a scene in the film, where the characters are seen in Munroe’s Book Store. That scene was shot in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada

Plot of Just in Time For Christmas

The plot of the film, Just In Time For Christmas revolves around a professor who is offered her dream job at Yale University. On the same day, she received a marriage proposal by her best friend. She gets a glimpse into the future where she sees how her life would be if she takes the job and rejects her best friend’s proposal.

Other films shots in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Over the years, a number of films and series have been shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The list of films includes The Christmas Chronicles 2, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Buddy Games and Elf. A number of series have also been shot in this location, including Supernatural, Lucifer, Big Sky, Virgin River, Criminal Minds, The 100 and Fear the Walking Dead.

Other films shots in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Over the years, a number of films and series have been shot in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. The list of films includes Deadpool, X-Men: The Last Stand, Descendants, 2012, White Chicks, Cold Pursuit, Final Destination, Little Women, Scary Movie, Godzilla and If I Only Had Christmas. Few other films also include The Outer Limits, The Boy and The Professor among many other films.

Other films shots in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada

Over the years, a number of films and series have been shot in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. The list of films include, Once Upon a Time, Riverdale, Psych, The Man in the High Castle and Watchmen. Few other films also include The Santa Clause 2, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Deck The Halls, 21 Jump Street and Dark Angel among other films.

Cast of Just In Time For Christmas

The film is released in the year 2015 and is directed by Sean McNamara. The movie is written by Helen Frost and Don Macleod. The film stars Eloise Mumford, who played the character of Lindsay Rogers, Michael Stalh-David who portrayed the character of Jason Stewart, Tess Atkins portrayed the character of Becca and Laura Soltis has played the character of Shannon Rogers.

