Where Was 'Karate Kid' Filmed? See US Locations Where Ralph Macchio Starrer Was Filmed

The Karate Kid is a martial arts film whose first installment was released in 1984. The movie is written by Robert Mark Kamen and directed by John G. Avildsen. The Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, and Elisabeth Shue in the pivotal roles. The film follows the life of Daniel LaRusso, as a teenager who is taught karate by Mr Miyagi to help defend himself and compete in a tournament against his bullies. The film was also a commercial success at the box office. Read on to find The Karate Kid filming locations.

The Karate Kid filming locations

According to thennowmovielocations, movie-locations, and themoviedistrict portals, Karate Kid shooting locations majorly include the US locations. The Karate Kid was released on June 22, 1984. While the movie was shot at locales including Sedona in Arizona, Agoura Hills, Reseda, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Encino, in Los Angeles and Malibu, Norwalk, Westlake Village in CA. and Harrison in New Jersey.

In the movie, the hometown scene is shot in Franklin Avenue, Harrison, New Jersey.

Canyon Portal Motel can also be seen as a prominent location in the movie Karate Kid (1984). It is located at 280 North Highway 89A, Sedona, Arizona, United States.

The new home is the location in the film which was shot at 19223 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, California, United States.

The beach scene was filmed at Leo Carrillo State Beach, Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California.

While the school scene was filmed at 5607 Capistrano Avenue, Los Angeles.

Karate Dojo was filmed at 5223 Lankershim Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Mr Miyagi’s house was filmed at 20924 Gault Street, Los Angeles.

While Ali's house was filmed at 4072 Alonzo Avenue, Los Angeles.

The Golf n Stuff family fun centre scene was shot at 10555 Firestone Boulevard, Norwalk, California.

Karate Kid spin-off series called Cobra Kai

Recently a Karate Kid spin-off series was also released on Netflix titled Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai is the comedy-drama series based on The Karate Kid film series. The TV series is created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald featuring William Zabka and Ralph Macchio in lead roles along with Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser.

The storyline of the movie takes the audience to the event that happened after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Cobra Kai released on Netflix on August 28 where the makers of the show released Cobra Kai season 1 and 2 together. There are 10 episodes in each season and the audience will witness some of their favourite stars reprising their roles.

