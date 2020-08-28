Where Was Twilight Filmed? List Of Filming Locations Inside

Twilight is a romantic fantasy film which has been adapted from a novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer. The film has been directed by Catherine Hardwicke and stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as the lead characters. Here are details about where the movie series were filmed and details about the locations.

Twilight film locations

The plot of the film revolved around teenagers who are high schoolers. The film showed several scenes which included lodges, café, school, streets, etc. We have combined a list of locations that were shown in the film that were shot in real locations as is. Take a look.

Vernonia, Oregon

Both, the film and the book are set in Forks, Washington, however, the film was largely filmed around Portland in Oregon. Only in few parts of the film, Washington and California have been depicted. Major filming of the town “Forks, WA” was done in Vernonia, Oregon.

Kalama and Madison high schools

The highschool formed a major part of the film series. According to Twilightsaga fandom, the school building referred to as Forks High School in the film were actually Kalama High School in Kalama, WA. The cafeteria scenes were shot at Madison High School in Portland, OR.

Oregon City Mill

There is a scene in Twilight where James Coven kills a security guard at Grisham Mill. The scene was shot at Oregon City Mill. The location is around 15 miles south of Portland, Oregon.

Carver Café

This café was used as the popular dining restaurant in Forks. Several scenes in the film were shot here. Take a look at the picture below.

The View Point Inn

In the film, the prominent scenes for the prom night were shot in this location. The View Point Inn is just 35 KM from downtown Portland, Oregon. Check out the picture below:

Other locations

Silver Falls State Park, Oregon

Indian Beach

Olde Towne District, Saint Helens, Oregon

Coquitlam, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia

West Vancouver, British Columbia

Squamish, British Columbia

District of North Vancouver, British Columbia

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Porteau Cove, BC

Pemberton, British Columbia

Steveston, British Columbia

Ridge Theatre, Vancouver, British Columbia

Paramount Theatre, New Westminster

Port Moody, British Columbia

