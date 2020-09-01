Will Elizabeth Shue Be In 'Cobra Kai'? Find Out If Ally From 'Karate Kid' Will Return

Karate Kid originally released on June 22, 1984, and 34 years after the release, the roles of Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence will be released, set in the current timeline. The latest version of the series is called as Cobra Kai and will have developments on the 1984 storyline. The 2020 release have the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo reopen with new students and storyline registered for all the martial art genre lovers.

Will Elizabeth Shue be in 'Cobra Kai'?

Cobra Kai, however, will not be a film but a series unlike its predecessor, The Karate Kid. While the cast will have reprised roles, fans and the viewers of the show are curious if the show will have Elizabeth Shue as one of the leads. The trailer for season three is yet to come out, but fans are expecting Elizabeth Shue now in the third part.

The seasons one and two earlier has not witnessed her presence. As per fan posts on Twitter and Instagram, several of them are wondering, “Will Elizabeth Shue be in Cobra Kai?”

According to reports in DevDiscourse, Cobra Kai season 3 might witness the presence of Ally from Karate Kid. There is a possibility that she might return to the cinematic universe, where she established her acting career. Fans of Elizabeth Shue might be finally able to find her in the reprised film.

However, there is yet to be a confirmation from the actress' end on Cobra Kai Season 3 casting. Elizabeth Shue had said during an interview with ET Canada, that she is 'thinking about the role' when she was asked about a possible cameo.

Elizabeth Shue's career so far

Elizabeth Shue as Ally from Karate Kid, was one of the most successful actors out of the bunch of young actors who made their debut with Karate Kid in 1984. She had a handful of films in her kitty when Karate Kid released but she went on to become one of the most high profile actresses of all time, as per reports in The Sun.

After the film, she landed roles in films like Back To The Future II followed by the third edition of the film and Cocktail. These films are hit classics of the 80s, as per several reports.

Elizabeth Shue later acted in a dark drama in the 90s shedding away her ‘teen girl’ image. The actress won an academy award nomination for her role in Leaving Las Vegas. She was later seen in projects like House At The End Of The Street and Chasing Mavericks. At the moment, she is a regular cast on the show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. She was also seen in the anti-hero show The Boys on Amazon.

