Where Was 'King Of Kings' Filmed? Here's The List Of Shooting Locations In Spain

King of Kings is an American Biblical film by Samuel Bronston Productions and released in 1961. Directed by Nicholas Ray, the film featured actors Jeffrey Hunter, Siobhan McKenna and Hurd Hatfield in the lead. The flick was a dramatisation of the story of Jesus of Nazareth from his birth and ministry to his crucifixion and resurrection. Reportedly, the film had garnered a mixed response from critics. However, it turned out to be a box-office success. And, if you have watched the film and been wondering where was King of Kings filmed - here is a brief list of King of Kings shooting locations. Read details

King of Kings filming locations

Interestingly, the film was shot in multiple locations throughout Spain. As per the IMDb page of the film, one of the eight locations included the Venta de Frascuelas near the rocky terrains of Chinchón for the Sermon on the Mount scene where 7,000 extras were used. On the other hand, the makers shot Golgotha Navacerrada in Madrid. Reportedly, on the way to the "Sermon on the Mount" scene, actors Jeffrey Hunter and Robert Ryan's car broke down and they had to push it to get it started in their costume as Jesus Christ and John the Baptist.

Meanwhile, the list also includes regions like Castilla y León and Desierto de Tabernas, Almería, Andalucía for River Jordan and the Temptation of Jesus in the desert scene, respectively. The two sequences of the film were shot at different places in Castilla-La Mancha, which captured Nazareth and Sea of Galilee. Apart from shooting the film at various locations in the country, the makers also shot a few sequences in studios. The IMDb page of the 1961 film listed Sevilla Films and Estudios Chamartín.

King of Kings review

On the other hand, the Nicholas Ray directorial has bagged 7 out of 10 on IMDb, according to more than seven-thousand viewers. On the user's review page, the film has garnered titles like "classic" and "well-crafted Spectacle", among many others. Meanwhile, on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored 69%.

