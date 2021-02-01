Where Was Lake Placid Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This 1999 Horror Film

Lake Placid is a popular American horror movie whose story revolved around a 30-foot saltwater crocodile that resides at a fictional location of Black Lake and its encounter with a group of people who visit the lake. The movie has been written by David E. Kelley and directed by Steve Miner. After the movie was well-received by the audience, the makers came up with five sequels to it. It is a lesser-known fact that the filming of Lake Placid was held at a variety of locations. Read on to get the answers to where was Lake Placid filmed.

Where was Lake Placid filmed?

As mentioned by Media.fandom, the 1999 Lake Placid filming locations involved several locations to depict the thrilling scenes in the movie. Filming of Lake Placid movie has been done mainly in several locations of Canada and the USA.

Canada & the USA

Canada is one of the major filming locations of Lake Placid and there were several places where the lakeside scenes were filmed. The filming locations included locations of British Columbia such as Shawnigan Lake, Buntzen Lake in Anmore, Vancouver, Surrey, Hayward lake in Mission. A few scenes were also filmed at the Buntzen powerhouse 2 situated near the Buntzen Lake in Anmore. Apart from several filming locations of lakes in Canada, a few opening scenes of the film were shot in New York, USA.

Also Read 'Winter Castle' Movie Location: Know Where Was The Movie Filmed

Also Read Where Is 'Finding Ohana' Filmed? Here Are More Details On The Netflix Film

Lake Placid plot, cast & more

Lake Placid involved a mind-boggling thrill of a mysterious monster residing in a lake which has managed to make a few people its prey. After getting several such horrific news, the investigators plan to visit the lake and solve the mystery while a mythology professor and an inhabitant head towards the Black Lake to locate the monster before anyone else does.

The cast of the movie involved actors namely Bill Pullman as Jack Wells, Oliver Platt as Hector Cyr, Bridget Fonda as Kelly Scott, Betty White as Mrs Delores Bickerman, Brendan Gleeson as Sheriff Hank Keough, David Lewis as Walt Lawson, Tim Dixon as Stephen Daniels, Jed Rees as Deputy Burke, Richard Leacock as Deputy Stevens, Steve Miner as Airplane Pilot, Meredith Salenger as Deputy Sharon Gare and a few others.

Also read Where Was The 'War Wagon' Filmed? Know About The Locations Of This Kirk Douglas Movie

Also read Where In Ireland Was 'Sons Of Anarchy' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Action Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.