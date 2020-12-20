Recap 2020: 10 Best Performances By International Male Celebs In Web-series

From crime dramas to thrillers, the year 2020 has brought many fantastic web-series for viewers to binge-watch. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, most of the viewers opted to watch shows online as a way of escapism. Now, as 2020 is almost coming to an end, here we have enlisted ten of the most acclaimed international male actors who impressed audiences with their stellar performance in web series this year.

Top international celebs who impressed audiences in web series

Joshua Jackson in Little Fires Everywhere

Joshua Jackson essays the role of Bill Richardson in Little Fires Everywhere. The plot of the series narrates the life of a picture-perfect Richardson family, set against the backdrop of Ohio in 1990s. The series explores the weight of secrets, nature of identity and art and ferocious pull of motherhood. On IMDb, the series has a rating of 7.7 out of 10

Chris Evans in Defending Jacob

Defending Jacob chronicles the story of a family dealing with the accusation that their 14-year-old son could be a murderer. Starring Chris Evans in the lead role as Andy Barber, the series features how he investigates the matter. The series has received an 8-point star rating on IMDb.

Robbie Amell in Upload

With an IMDb rating of 8 stars, Upload is one of the hit series released this year. The premise of the series showcases how a man is able to choose his own afterlife. Starring Robbie Amell as 27-year-old Nathan Brown, Upload features him being uploaded to a digital afterlife Lake View post his untimely death.

JJ Soria in Gentefied

In Los Angeles, three Mexican-American cousins chase the American Dream, even when the repercussions of the dream can cost them what they hold most-dear – their taco shop, neighbourhood and immigrant grandfather. JJ Soria plays the role of one of the cousins namely Erik Morales. The show has received 7.4 stars on IMDb

Ramy Youssef in Ramy season 2

Ramy follows the life of an American Muslim-Arab who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighbourhood. Ramy Youssef who plays the titular role in the film received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike for his keen portrayal of an American Muslim. On IMDb, the show has 8/10 score.

Jonas Kahnwald in Dark season 3

Children’s disappearance from the Winden town in Germany, highlights the fractured relationships, two-faced life and dark past of four families unfurling a mystery that spans across four generations. Jonas Kahnwald’s plays the lead role in the series and his performance has been appreciated by fans and critics alike. This sci-fi thriller holds an 8-point rating on IMDb.

Karl Urban in The Boys season 2

Karl Urban plays the role of William “Billy Butcher” in the show. He is the leader of the Boys and former SAS operator who cannot trust any individuals with superpowers. He hates Homelander as he believes he is responsible for the disappearance of his wife. This superhero series has earned an IMDb rating of 8.7 stars.

Itzan Escamilla Guerrero in Elite

When three working-class teens join an exclusive private school, the clash between them and the rich kids leads to murder. Itzan Escamilla Guerrero plays the role of Samuel Garcia who is one of the three transfer students. His kind-hearted yet shy nature was widely appreciated by audiences. Elite has procured 7.6 stars on IMDb.

Dylan Minnette in 13 Reasons Why

The final season of this show was released back in June 2020. Actor Dylan Minette essays the lead role of Clay Jensen in 13 Reasons Why. The original show was based chronicled the story of the suicide of a college student Hannah Baker. And the remaining seasons narrated the story of the events that happened after her death.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen in The Haunting of Bly Manor

This horror series revolves around the life of a young governess who arrives at Bly Manor and begins to see apparitions haunting the estate. In the show, Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Peter Quint, a former executive who continued to visit Bly Manor before the governess arrival. His ghost haunts the mansion’s ground.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Upload & Defending Jacob)

