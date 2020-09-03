What Time Does 'I Am Thinking Of Ending Things' Release On Netflix? Know Details

'I am Thinking of Ending Things' on Netflix is going to release soon and the film has already received contradicting reviews. I am Thinking of Ending Things release time and date is revealed by the makers on Netflix. The drama is based on the novel Iain Reid of Canadian origin. The novel was released back in 2016 in the US. According to National Public Radio, the book received the highest laurels for its storyline and thrilling twists and turns. The motion picture, on the other hand, is written and directed by Charlie Kaufman. I am Thinking of Ending Things on Netflix stars Jesse Plemons, and Jessie Buckley in the lead roles. If anyone is wondering, "What time does I am Thinking of Ending Things release on Netflix?, then this is the right read-

What time does 'I am Thinking of Ending Things' release on Netflix?

I am Thinking of Ending Things release time is expected to be at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For the Indian audience, I am Thinking of Ending Things release time is expected to be around 12:30 pm IST on September 4, 2020. The audience can catch up on the thriller, mysterious storyline of the film on the said date.

I am Thinking of Ending Things- Details to know

The narration based storyline will end up confusing the viewers. However, it stands out in terms of artistic takes in the setting of the film, as per a review in The New York Times. Towards the end, the questions and confusions are answered but will leave viewers wanting more of the thrilling twists. Netflix's official description of the film reads “From Academy Award winner Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and based on Iain Reid’s acclaimed novel. Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.”

Watch the trailer of 'I am Thinking of Ending Things' ahead of its Netflix release

