Where Was 'Broadchurch' Filmed? Here Are Major Shooting Location For All Three Seasons

Broadchurch is a beloved British serial crime drama television series that was on the air from 2013 to 2017. The show was created and produced by Chris Chibnall and stars David Tennant and Olivia Colman in the lead role. The show tells the story of police detectives DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller.

ITV is now bringing back Broadchurch on the air to entertain fans during the pandemic. If you are wondering where Broadchurch was filmed, then here is a look at all the major shooting locations that were used for the show.

Where was Broadchurch filmed?

Broadchurch was primarily filmed in Jurassic Coast harbour village of West Bay, Dorset. West Bay, also known as Bridport Harbour, was used for its grand and magnificent cliffs and scenery. All the major street/town scenes in Broadchurch were filmed in Clevedon, Bristol. All three series of the show also utilized several locations from Charmouth and Portishead.

In season three, the Axehampton House was a major set that featured in multiple episodes. The name of this house is Bridehead House, and it is located in the village of Little Bredy, West Dorset. The town of Broadchurch is not a real place in the UK. The show was named after a combination of Broadoak and Whitchurch Canonicorum, which are two villages of West Dorset.

Broadchurch plot and cast

Alongside David Tennant and Olivia Colman, Broadchurch also featured an ensemble cast that included Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, Carolyn Pickles, Arthur Darvill, Charlotte Beaumont, Vicky McClure, Adam Wilson and Matthew Gravelle. The first series of the show focused on the death of an 11-year-old boy. The show then depicts how the boy's family reacts to his sudden death.

In the second season, David Tennant's character, DI Alec Hardy, decides to hunt down the killer of the boy and bring him to justice. However, an old case from his past comes back to haunt him. The third series of the show focuses on bringing down a serial rapist who has been targeting young women in the town of Broadchurch.

