Where Was 'Love, Simon' Filmed? Shooting Locations And Lesser Known Facts About 2018 Film

Love, Simon is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Greg Berlanti. The film released in 2018 and is based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. The film stars Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Garner in the lead roles.

The story revolves around a closeted gay high schoolboy. He is forced to balance his friends, his family, and the blackmailer threatening to bringh him out in front of the entire school while attempting to discover the identity of the anonymous classmate with whom he has fallen in love online. The film received critical acclaim and the IMDb rating of it is 7.6 out of 10. Did you know where was Love Simon filmed? Read more about Love Simon shooting locations below.

Where was Love Simon filmed?

Love, Simon was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Simon’s home in the film is located at 2375 Havenridge Dr, Atlanta. The interior and exterior shots were filmed at the house. Filming also took place along the street and the neighbourhood.

One of Love Simon filming locations is Atlanta International School. The exterior shots of the school were filmed here. Atlanta International School is located at 2890 N Fulton Dr NE, which was close to Simon’s house. The front of the school and the parking lot was used throughout the film.

One of the important scenes featured Simon and his friends at a Waffle House. There are many Waffle House locations in the Atlanta area. The Waffle House was used for interior and exterior filming.

Love, Simon trivia

Love, Simon was the first film produced by a major Hollywood studio to feature a gay teenage romance.

Nick Robinson's younger brother came out as gay as the film went into production.

Shawn Mendes auditioned for the role of Simon but was allegedly unable to do so due to lack of time.

Love, Simon marked the second time major studio 20th Century Fox had made a film that showcased a sympathetic portrayal of a leading homosexual character who came to terms with his orientation and ended on a happy note. The first one was Making Love from 1982.

