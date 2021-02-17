Allerton Castle: Know All About The Shooting Location Of '1920' And Several Other Films

1920 is an Indian horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film released in 2008 and marked the debut of actors Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma. It also featured Indraneil Sengupta in a prominent role. The story revolves around the events surrounding a married couple living in a haunted mansion in the year 1920.

The film is inspired by the 1973 horror film The Exorcist. The film was a commercial success and was also dubbed in Telugu. The IMDb rating of 1920 is 6.4 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about 1920 movie's shooting location.

1920 shooting location

As per a report on Dailyhunt, the production house of the film hired six location managers who visited more than 12 countries for six months. However, the place which was finalised was Allerton Castle, North Yorkshire, England.

It is at seventh spot amongst the list of top ten haunted castles in the world. It is situated in a secluded place. There are a few rooms in Allerton Castle where no one is supposed to go unless accompanied by the owner.

This mansion was owned by a billionaire who lived with his wife. It is said that he killed a carpenter whose spirit is rumoured to be haunting the place.

According to IMDb, other filming locations include places such as Bradford, Little Germany, Bolton Priory, Ripley Castle and Bramham Park. Allerton Castle has been the location for several other films. Apart from 1920, other films such as Victoria, The Secret Garden, The ABC Murders, The Hunter's Prayer, The Sign of Four, Pagalpanti, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, Shandaar and many more have been shot here.

More about 1920

The entire shoot of the film was completed in a 12-hour night shift for 18 days during the winters. Several scenes of the movie are identical to scenes in the movies like The Exorcist, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Stigmata and One Missed Call. A sequel, 1920: The Evil Returns, was released in 2012 followed by two films in the series, 1920: London (2016) and 1921 (2018).

