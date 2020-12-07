Where Was Lynn And Lucy Filmed? Know About The 2019 Drama

The movie Lynn and Lucy is a simple tale that becomes beautiful and entertaining. It is the directorial debut of Fyzal Boulifa. This movie is about two childhood friends, Lynn (Roxanne Scrimshaw) and Lucy(Nichola Burley). They have been close friends since they were eleven years old and their friendship has been strong from the start. Lynn is a simple woman at heart and has married her boyfriend and is a mother of a ten-year-old.

On the other hand, Lucy is careerist and modern. She becomes a mother and both the friends attend the baptism of Lucy’s one-year-old boy. Lucy does not have a good relationship with Clark, her husband. The perfect picture of friendship suddenly gets a crack when Lynn starts to become jealous. Lynn tries to gain an upper hand in her life and gets hired as a trainee hairstylist after a challenging interview. On the other hand, Lucy is struggling with motherhood and the two friends fall apart. Lynn and Lucy describe how these two women, who are strikingly opposite, become friends and how their friendship gets tested with challenging circumstances.

Where was Lynn and Lucy filmed?

According to LISTFILM, Harlow was the place where Lynn and Lucy was filmed. This simple place in Essex, England, somehow resonates throughout the movie. It is a place that is the perfect place for this modern fairytale-like morale story. Many local shops, cafes, and resultants were used as Lynn and Lucy shooting locations.

The local pub cum bar also featured among the Lynn and Lucy filming locations. According to the article, the director used a fixed camera to shoot the whole movie. The fixed camera angles gave more exposure to the expressions of the characters and how they reacted in different situations.

Lynn and Lucy review

Overall, Lynn and Lucy was reviewed as a delight to watch. This simple story becomes magical due to the hard efforts of the talented cast and crew. According to yourharlow, a new portal based in Harlow, BBC and GuardianFilm critic Mark Kermode live reviewed this movie on BBC Five Live and he also praised the movie. Rotten Tomatoes gave this movie 93% score on Tomatometer.

