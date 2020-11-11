Where Was 'Supernatural' Filmed? Here's All You Need To Know About The Series

The 2005 series Supernatural is a drama, fantasy, horror series created by Eric Kripke. The series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver and Misha Collins in lead roles. The series revolves around two brothers who pursue their father's footsteps as hunters, battling all kinds of evil supernatural forces, including aliens, demons, and gods who inhabit the Earth. Talking about the series, here’s a look at where was Supernatural filmed?

According to Cinemaholic, Supernatural shooting locations were shot in British Columbia, Vancouver, in Canada. The pilot episode of the show, titled 'Pilot,' was shot in Los Angeles, the main shooting has since taken place in Vancouver. Vancouver has become an increasingly popular location for Hollywood productions due to the sheer variety of scenery and the attractive tax benefits of the Canadian government.

Several hit films and shows like 'X-Men 2,' 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' 'She's the Man,' 'Riverdale,' among others, have been shot in Vancouver. Some of Vancouver's most notable locations for 'Supernatural' films include Fort Langley, UBC (University of British Columbia) and the famous Cecil Green Park House.

Aside from Vancouver, the show was filmed in many regions of British Columbia. Some of them include the Buntzen Lake in Anmore, the Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam, the Cleveland Dam in Capilano River Regional Park and the Burnaby Heritage Village Museum.

About the Supernatural series

This drama is about the two Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean, who were brought up by their father, John, to hunt and kill all the things that go "bump in the night" after his wife, Mary, was murdered by an evil supernatural being when the boys were young. Twenty-two years later, the brothers set out on a quest, battling evil along the way, to find their recently lost father who, when they eventually reach him, reveals what killed their mother, the devil, and found a way to track and destroy it.

Meanwhile, Sam is beginning to experience disturbing powers that include visions of death, visions of people dying before it actually happens. These visions are somehow connected to the demon who murdered his mother and his enigmatic intentions that seem to be all about Sam.

When their father died in a deal with the same devil who had killed his wife, the children, now alone and without their mentor, were determined to finish the crusade that their father had begun.

