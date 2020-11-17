Where Was 'Matchmaker Santa' Filmed? Details About The 2012 Hallmark Film

Matchmaker Santa is a Hallmark TV movie which released in 2012. The movie was based on the life of a woman and her choice when it comes to finding the right partner. The film was shot in some of the most breathtaking locations which made fans wonder about Matchmaker Santa filming location. Thus here is the answer to "Where was Matchmaker Santa filmed".

Where was Matchmaker Santa filmed?

Matchmaker Santa filming location

Matchmaker Santa was filmed extensively at Big Bear Lake which is in California, according to multiple reports. The film beautifully covers the location which adds to the blissful narrative of the film. Viewers were totally immersed by the amazing views of the location the film had to offer and marvelled at its beauty. In the film, the CEO boyfriend of Melanie takes her on a trip to introduce her to his family. It is during this time that the film takes viewers on a trip with its stunning visuals. The makers of the film try to capture the beauty of the lake which adds gravity to certain scenes from the film. Thus the Matchmaker Santa filming location got quite popular among those who watched the film.

Matchmaker Santa is a typical Hallmark film with a feel-good message at the end. The story revolves around the life of Melanie who dates a rich CEO. She has a great time with him and things go fairly well for the couple. As their relationship progresses, Justin, the CEO, decides to introduce Melanie to his family and thus have her spend Christmas with them. It is during this time that Justin, along with his family, invites Melanie to their lake house. Melanie gladly agrees to join them and sets out for her journey. However, soon enough she finds herself spending more time with Dean who is the assistant and best friend of Justin. She is thus caught up in a choice as to whom she would like to date. Thus the films dives deep into this aspect and despite its dramatic narrative, there are several moments of comic relief which help the story of the film.

