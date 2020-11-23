Where Was 'Meet Me At Christmas' Filmed? Know The Film's Stunning Filming Locations

One of Hallmark's movies, Meet Me At Christmas is a part of the Miracles of Christmas line-up by Hallmark. The Annie Bradley directorial revolves around Joan, who portrays the role of a single mother in the film. Joan has to step in to plan her son's New Year wedding when the wedding planner quits out of the blue. The film shows Joan working with Beau, who plays the character of the bride's uncle and as the film unravels, their intertwined past comes to the fore. Read on to know the movie's filming locations and where it was shot.

Where was Meet Me At Christmas filmed?

According to a report by Distractify, Joan and Beau’s Christmas love story was filmed in the stunning location of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. The shooting of this movie took place in September and October this year, once the Coronavirus restrictions had been lifted and many films resumed their shoot. Calgary is a favourite among filmmakers because of its diverse geography. The Rocky Mountains, Badlands, and large municipalities are all within a range of a three-hour drive. Calgary is a popular choice for shooting multiple movies because tax breaks allow them to save more money while filming. Many films before the filming of Meet me at Christmas have been shot in this location. The movies include Legends of the Fall, The Revenant, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Fargo, Black Summer, Wild Roses, Wynonna Earp, Dances with Wolves, Inception among others.

Another filming location of Meet me at Christmas includes Heritage Park in Alberta. It is said to be Canada's second-largest living history museum and the Park is gigantic in terms of size as well as it is about 127 acres in measurement. The buildings at Heritage Park are historical originals and recreations and along with a staff that dress in period costumes, the horse-drawn carriages and antique automobiles transport the location to another time. The Christmas themed film also features the iconic red Ferris wheel which is located at Heritage Park. One of the pivotal scenes in the movie takes place in the snowy woods as well.

Image Credits: hallmark instagram account

