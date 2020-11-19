'Sharkboy And Lavagirl' Sequel 'We Can Be Heroes' Cast And Characters They Portray

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl starring Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley released way back in the year 2005 when the lead actors were still kids. The film directed by Robert Rodriguez is gearing up for a sequel 15 years after its first instalment came out. It is announced that the sequel would be out on Netflix in January 2021. While Taylor Dooley will be returning to the franchise, as a parent this time, Taylor Lautner wouldn't be a part of the film. Read on to know more about the cast of the film We Can Be Heroes, which is the second instalment of the Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

The cast of the film We Can Be Heroes

We Can Be Heroes follows a team of superheroes called The Heroics who need to be rescued by their super-powered kids after getting kidnapped. The film is gearing up for a 2021 release on the content streaming platform, Netflix. Taylor Dooley, the original Lavagirl, will reprise her role as the adult Lavagirl while Taylor Lautner would be replaced by JJ Dashnaw in the role of Sharkboy. Read on to know about the Sharkboy and Lavagirl 2 cast and the characters they'll portray.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is all set to portray the role of Miss Granada in the film We Can Be Heroes. She took to Instagram to share her look from the film and expressed her excitement to be a part of this movie. Priyanka Chopra has been a part of around 73 movies, the majority of which are Hindi films. She rose to prominence in Hollywood with her singles In My City and Exotic feat. Pitbull and later went on to work in the films Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic.

Christian Slater

Actor Christian Slater will be a part of the cast of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 2 and will portray the role of Tech-no. Slater has worked in a number of films and television series. He also has an extensive voice acting career to his credit. Some movies that Christian Slater has been a part of are Suicide Squad, The Wife, Back to the Sea and The Ten Commandments.

Pedro Pascal

Sharkboy and Lavagirl 2 cast includes Pedro Pascal who portrays the character of Marcus Moreno. He is most famously known for his character Oberyn Maretell in the fourth season of the very popular series Game of Thrones and as Javier Pena in the Netflix crime series Narcos. His other films include Sweet Little Lies, The Great Wall, The Equalizer 2 and Wonder Woman 1984.

Haley Reinhart

Haley Reinhart will play one of the Sharkboy and Lavagirl characters called Miss Vox. She rose to prominence after coming third in the tenth season of the singing reality show American Idol. Her popular works include 90210, F is for Family and Hell's Kitchen.

Image Credits: cinemaniac_ru Instagram Account

