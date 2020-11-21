Where Was 'The Outsider' Filmed? A Look At The Series And The Filming Locations

The 2020 series The Outsider is a crime fantasy drama series created by Richard Price. The series starred Ben Mendelsohn, Bill Camp, Jeremy Bobb and Mare Winningham in lead roles. The Outsider series starts with a straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young child. But when the insidious supernatural power arrives at the side of the investigation, it causes the experienced cop and the unorthodox investigator to doubt what they believe in. Talking about the series, some fans might wonder where was The Outsider filmed? Here’s a look at The Outsider filming locations.

The Outsider shooting locations

According to The Cinemaholic, most scenes from the series have been filmed in downtown Atlanta. Filming took place in Lawrenceville, a suburb of Atlanta, about 30 miles northeast of downtown. Some of the scenes were filmed near Cheshire Bridge and Lindbergh Lane. Scenes have also been shot in Norcross and Northwest Atlanta.

The production team set up a base camp in Buckhead, Northside Drive and Peachtree Fight Path. Some scenes have also been filmed around Peachtree Battle Road in a nearby home. The team also filmed in a residence near Grant Park. Filming for The Outsider' also took place in Decatur, especially during the month of April.

More about the series

The series revolves around police detective Ralph Anderson, building a case against Terry Maitland, the local teacher and baseball coach, who looks absolutely guilty of a horrific young boy's murder. The investigation easily goes wrong after publicly arresting Maitland, however. Ralph will call in Holly Gibney, an unorthodox private investigator who will try to better understand what is unexplainable. A creepy hooded masked figure, meanwhile, watches the case's developments from a distance.

The cast is headed by Ben Mendelsohn, Ozark star Jason Bateman plays Terry Maitland and also directed the first two episodes as well. Cynthia Erivo plays Holly Gibney. Richard Price, the author of acclaimed series such as The Night Of, The Wire, and The Deuce is the creator of the much-acclaimed series. The series is being bankrolled under the banner of Aggregate Films, HBO Entertainment and Media Rights Capital.

