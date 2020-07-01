Where Was 'Once Upon A Prince' Filmed? Here Are All Major Filming Locations

Once Upon a Prince is a 2018 romantic comedy film that starred Megan Park and Jonathan Keltz as the two main romantic leads. The movie tells the story of a Prince who comes to the US and falls in love with a commoner girl. However, the Prince's mother is not happy with her son's decision, and she decides to sabotage their relationship by proving that a common US girl cannot be a royal bride.

Once Upon a Prince was directed by Alex Wright and was written by Rachel Hauck and Tracy Andreen. The movie also stars Kayla Wallace, Charles Jarman, Colleen Winton, Sara Botsford, and Marlie Collins in prominent roles. Here is a look at all the major Once Upon a Prince filming locations.

Where was Once Upon a Prince filmed?

Also Read | As Apollo 13 Turns 25, Ron Howard Shares "I Never Got To Space, But I Got Weightless"

Though the film is set in Georgia, only the very first scene is filmed in the state. The first scene showcases the lighthouse on Tybee Island in Georgia USA. The rest of Once Upon a Prince was filmed outside of America. The main Once Upon a Prince shooting locations were in British Columbia, Canada.

Also Read | 'Gossip Girl' Actor Penn Badgley Reveals Ex-GF Blake Lively Gifted Him First IPhone

Some major locations used during the filming of Once Upon a Prince were Victoria, Colwood, Oak Bay, Metchosin, and Hatley Castle. These locations are all located on Vancouver Island. Some scenes were also shot in mainland Vancouver. The shooting schedule for Once Upon a Prince only lasted for 15-days.

All the castle scenes in the movie were shot at Hatley Castle. The outside of the prince's castle has also been used as Lex Luther's mansion in Smallville and Oliver Queens mansion in Arrow.

Once Upon a Prince movie review

Also Read | Maroon 5 Fame Mickey Madden Arrested For Alleged Incident Of Domestic Violence

Once Upon a Prince received mixed reviews from fans and critics. The movie was panned for having a very predictable and simple plot. However, the movie was also praised for its main leads. Both the main romantic lead actors were commended for their energy and chemistry. The two also managed to be a convincing on-screen couple. Once Upon a Prince also received criticism for its filming location, as it was clearly shot in Vancouver despite being set in Georgia.

Also Read | ‘High School Musical’ Director Kenny Ortega Confirms Grabeel's Character Ryan Evans Is Gay

[Promo from Once Upon a Prince Trailer]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.