Maroon 5 Fame Mickey Madden Arrested For Alleged Incident Of Domestic Violence

Maroon 5's founding member Michael 'Mickey' Madden was arrested after an alleged incident of domestic violence in Los Angeles. Mickey, Maroon 5 band's bassist was arrested on Sunday afternoon, as revealed by the county's jail record. He was released the same day after posting a reported bond of $50,000.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department spoke to a news daily in the USA and confirmed that Madden was taken into custody, but refrained from giving away any details about the alleged incident.

Also Read: Adam Levine plays tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by performing on 'Memories'

Mickey Madden arrested

The spokesperson confirmed furthermore that Madden was booked under California's 273.5(a) Penal Code. The penal code cites anyone who inflicts harm that leaves a spouse or cohabitant in a traumatic condition. Madden, 41, is not married and the identity of the alleged victim has not been made public yet.

The Maroon 5 bassist is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles court on September 29, 2020. It is not clear whether Madden will be going ahead with legal representation or seek a plea.

Also Read: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Levine and others raise $1.75 million for charity

A spokesperson of Maroon 5 has also come forward and released a statement about the recent incident. The note read that they are deeply disappointed and devastated by the news. The Maroon 5 team is looking into the matter very seriously. But as of now, they are allowing all the individuals involved in the legal procedure to work things through. Various outlets have reportedly reached out to Maroon 5's representatives for further detailed comments, but they haven't been made yet.

Also Read: 'Gossip Girl' Actor Penn Badgley Reveals Ex-GF Blake Lively Gifted Him First IPhone

Madden was previously arrested back in 2016 for possession of drugs. The musician had reportedly slipped a vial of substances to James Gubelman outside a Manhattan bar in January 2016. He was arrested and charged with possession of the controlled substance and he later agreed to take up one day of community service in a plea deal. His case was then dismissed after he completed the conditions of his deal. Madden is originally from Austin, Texas. He is the only other member besides Adam Levine to have featured in Maroon 5's former band named Kara's Flowers, which was a garage band predominantly.

Also read: James Gunn Reveals The Joke Marvel Studios Had Him Cut From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.