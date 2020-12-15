Where Was 'Peppermint' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

Peppermint revolves around a woman named Riley North who wakes up from a coma. She was the sole survivor of an attack that led to the death of her husband and her daughter. Riley transforms from a normal citizen to a guerrilla when she finds out that the system tries to hide the murderers from justice. He channels her inner frustration and motivates herself. After spending years developing her mind and body, she becomes an unstoppable force. The film was directed by Pierre Morel. Jennifer Garner, Juan Pablo Raba, John Ortiz, Annie IIonzeh, and others acted in pivotal roles in Peppermint. Want to know where was Peppermint Filmed? Read on.

Also read: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Star In Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' With Jake Gyllenhaal

Where was Peppermint Filmed?

According to the TheCinemaholic, Peppermint filming locations were spread in various parts of California. The film was shot in fifty-five days. Kandice Billingsley who was the location manager said that the crew had great fun while shooting for the film.

The scene in which the homeless on the streets were shown was shot at Skid Row in Downtown Los Angeles. Peppermint filming locations, in particular, showed the 900-1000 block of San Julian Street in the course of the film. The mural that one can notice in the film was painted at the intersection of San Julian Street and Olympic Boulevard.

Also read: 'Holly And Ivy' Hallmark Cast: Everything You Need To Know About The Cast From The Film

Long Beach was another one of the Peppermint shooting locations. According to Billingsley, the shoot in Long Beach was a great experience. The Ferris Wheel and carousel at The Pike lend a magical look to the film. Due to the beauty of the location, the director even made changes to the script. This location was suggested after the team understood that the Cyclone Racer walking bridge was not ideal for the scene with Riley’s child. They had to consider a few things during the shoot and that involved the local community. Hence, they even involved people on board.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Ending Guide: Check Out This Panam Ending Guide

Other Peppermint shooting locations involve the Pike Outlets located at 95S Pine Ave. The Long Beach Film Office and the City of Long Beach were very co-operative with the filming team, as was revealed by the location manager. The shooting team involved the local community to help in the shooting.

Also read: 'Oopiri' Cast: List Of All Actors And The Characters They Played In The 2016 Tamil Movie

Peppermint review

The film received a rating of 6.5 on IMDb. The movie was appreciated due to the intense action scenes, suspenseful and entertaining plot. Overall, critics and audiences seem to have been impressed with the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.