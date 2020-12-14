'Oopiri' Cast: List Of All Actors And The Characters They Played In The 2016 Tamil Movie

The Tamil-Telegu remake of the French film, Intouchables called Oopiri released in the year 2016. Oopiri was directed and written by Vamshi Paidipally. The characters are so well written and adapted according to the Indian audience that the film received a lot of love from viewers when it released. According to IMDb, the cast of Oopiri initially had Shruti Haasan in the lead role but was replaced by Tamannah Bhatia. Read about all the members of the cast of Oopiri.

Oopiri Cast: List of all the actors and the characters they played in the movie

Nagarjuna Akkineni as Vikramaditya

Nagarjuna Akkineni plays the lead role in the film, a businessman named Vikramaditya. He is quadriplegic and in search of a caretaker. The multimillionaire entrepreneur then hires a sketchy youngster and the film revolves around their newly found friendship. Nagarjuna's most talked-about upcoming project is in Bramhastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Karthi as Seenu

Karthi plays the role of an unemployed youngster who is out of parole and is seeking jobs. His character is named Seenu in the film. Seenu is a carefree person who looks at life with a different perspective as opposed to his new boss, Vikramaditya. The two learn a lot from each other in this journey and become friends. Karthi is known for his work in Theeran Adhigaram Ondru and Ayirathil Oruvan.

Tamannaah Bhatia as Keerthi

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the female lead in the movie. This role was initially supposed to be played by Shruti Hassan but due to scheduling issues was later given to Tamannaah Bhatia. Tamannah's character is named Keerthi. Keerthi is Vikramaditya's secretary and when she meets his caretaker Seenu the two fall for each other. The chemistry among the three characters is very touching. Tamannaah's most famous work is considered to be in the Baahubali franchise.

Prakash Raj as Prasad

Prakash Raj is famous for playing negative roles in most of the films. In Oopiri the actor plays the role of Prasad who is shown as a legal advisor and friend of Vikramaditya. Some of the famous projects of Prakash Raj include Anniyan, Un Samayal Arayil and the Hindi film Singham.

Other important Oopiri characters

Kalpana plays the role of Lakshmi, Vikramaditya's chef.

Jayasudha as Seenu's mother

Anushka Shetty as Nandini ( guest appearance)

Vivek as lawyer

IMAGE CREDITS: @icchannel24x7 IG

