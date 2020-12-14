Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Ending Guide: Check Out This Panam Ending Guide

Panam Palmer is one of the characters who are available for Romance in Cyberpunk 2077. A different set of quests and options are needed in order to romance with Panam and to have Panam's effect on the ending of the game. Continue reading to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 best ending.

Also read | Where Is The Mythic Sniper In Fortnite? How To Obtain The Amban Sniper Rifle?

Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Ending

Also read | Where To Find Champions In Destiny 2? How To Deal With Unstoppable Champion?

Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Guide - The in-game description of Panam

Panam is a nomad - although, maybe "ex-nomad" rings truer these days. She locked horns with the family's leader, Saul, left Aldecaldo nation and moved to Night City to try her luck as a merc. Panam's life is at a crossroads - on one hand, she knows her life needs a change, it's now or never.

On the other hand, burning bridges with the nomad family where all her friends are might have been a bit drastic. On top of that, Night City doesn't take too kindly to nomads or have the patience for people like Panam who are internally conflicted and dream of a brighter future.

Full Name - Panam Palmer

Job - Mercenary

District - The Badlands

Gender - Female

Affiliation - Aldecados (Former)

Cyberpunk 2077 Panam romance option is only going to be available for the players who have selected a male V as their character.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update

Quests Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press. Fixed an issue with starting a conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime. Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way. Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE. Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left. Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy. Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals. Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway. Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission. Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence. Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River. Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm. Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River. Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love. Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc. Other quest fixes



Also read | COD Cold War Double XP Weekend: Gear Up For Another 2XP Weekend Starting 12th December

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Spoilers And Romance Options: Know All About The Ending Of The Game