Where Was 'Public Enemies' Filmed? Know About The Important Shooting Locations

Public Enemies is based on three notorious gangsters namely Pretty Boy Floyd, Baby Face Nelson and John Dillinger. These gangsters have terrorized the entire city. The federal agents try their best to nab them. Whether they succeed or not is what the film is about. Directed by Michael Mann, the film boasts of eminent actors like Christian Bale, Johnny Depp, Stephen Graham, Jason Clarke, Christian Stolte, Carey Mulligan, and others. Since the film is set in the 1930s, many fans have been wondering where was Public Enemies filmed. Read on to know about Public Enemies shooting locations.

Where was Public Enemies filmed?

According to a portal thebozho.com, Public Enemies shooting locations were mostly in Chicago, Madison, and also in Badger state. Many of the real-life crimes committed by Dillinger happened in the Upper Midwest and the director Mann made use of these real places in the film. Some of the actual locations used in the film are Little Bohemia Lodge in Manitowish Waters. This is the scene of the great shootout between the FBI and Dillinger.

Sixteen and a half minutes into the film, the Capitol building is shown. The scene where this building is shown is when the FBI director is criticized by the Senate committee for the bureau’s efforts in search of the bank robbers. The Wisconsin State Capitol has the status of being used for the inner and the outer shots of FBI headquarters.

Many of the classic vehicles that were shown in the film were owned by the local people of this area. Even many residents were given outfits that matched the era and they even drove their cars in the film as extras.

Media personnel were also used for news conference scenes that were to be shot at the old Crown Point Jail. Real-life journalists were used for the purpose and that lent a sense of authenticity and credibility to the scenes of the press conferences in the film.

Public Enemies Review

Public Enemies has a good rating of 7/10 on IMDB. Fans and critics loved the film for Johnny Depp's performance and many felt it was one of his career-best performances. The story and screenplay aspects were also praised by most critics.

