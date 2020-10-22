Where Was 'Rebecca' Filmed? Here Are Major Shooting Locations Of Gothic Thriller

The 2020 romantic thriller film Rebecca recently released on Netflix. Helmed by Ben Wheatley, the book is based on Daphne du Maurier’s cult classic novel by the same name. Since it was released on Netflix on October 16, the film has captivated the attention of many Netflix subscribers. Aside from a star cast filled with talented actors such as Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott, the film also features some of the most stunning locations in Europe. Read on to see where was Rebecca filmed.

Read | 'Rebecca' audience review: Netizens share their take on the newly-released movie

Where was Rebecca filmed?

Manderley is one of the most stunning plot locations ever created in a novel. But unfortunately, for all the fans of the novel and the film, Manderley is not a real place. A report in Oprah Magazine revealed that finding a real place to match Manderley’s (in the novel) beauty was a herculean task for the film’s creators.

Manderley in Rebecca

Source: Manderley House (Rebecca Netflix)

Ultimately, the crew of the film decided to shoot scenes for Manderley in more than one locations. Hence, a conglomeration of stunning palaces came together to bring Rebecca’s Manderley to life. Several old and medieval manors across England were used to create Manderley. One such manor was Cranborne Manor, located in Dorset.

Read | 'Rebecca' ending explained: Find out what happens to Mrs Danvers in the Ben Wheatley film

Cranborne Manor, Dorset

Fans must also take note that Cranborne’s exterior was used to represent Manderley and was featured when the palace was introduced for the first time in the film. Cranborne Manor was initially built as a hunting lodge for King John in 1207. The historical structure is in fact one of the oldest surviving domestic buildings in England. The Manor had to be remodelled in the 16th century, but its original walls still stand to this day in some places.

Other Rebecca filming locations

The report further reveals that the 400-year-old Hatfield House in Hertfordshire and Mapperton House in Dorset were also used in portraying Manderley. The Mapperton House was home to the Earl and Countess of Sandwich. Fans of Rebecca may not be able to visit Manderley but a tour to these palaces and privately owned places is open to the public.

Read | How did Rebecca die in 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'? Know about Tahirah Sharif's role

Other houses used in Rebecca

Some of the other houses and manors that brought the dazzling Manderley to life were Loseley House (Surrey), Petworth House (West Sussex), Hartland Quay (Devon), Blegberry Farm (Devon), and Osterley House (Isleworth). Not all of the film takes place in Manderley. The earlier parts of the film were shot in various breathtakingly beautiful locations in Europe.

Read | Netflix Halloween line-up 2020 is full of spooky movies & series; 'Rebecca' to 'Ratched'

France and Monaco

In an interview with Radio Times, Rebecca director Ben Wheatley mentioned that the Ancien Hotel Regina in Nice, France, was a major filming location. Cameras for Rebecca were also rolled in the Villa Eilenroc in Antibes and the Exotic Garden of Monaco. The film’s director stated that filming in France was a surreal experience.

Image Source: Lily James (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.