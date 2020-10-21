'Rebecca' Audience Review: Netizens Share Their Take On The Newly-released Movie

Rebecca is a British thriller film directed by Ben Wheatley. The film is an adaptation of the 1983 novel by Daphne du Maurier. The film released on Netflix on 21 October 2020. Here’s what fans had to think about the film. Read below to see Rebecca's reviews by fans.

This romantic-thriller film garnered a lot of attention from fans. Being an adaptation of the book, the film managed to please the audience. Many fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions and reviews of the film. One of the fans wrote, “Netflix’s Rebacca is an engaging and beautifully shot mystery-thriller”. While another fan tweeted, “Lilly James and Armie Hammer are excellent in Netflix’s film Rebecca. Hard to forget Fontaine and Oliver but James/Hammer chemistry is palpable. Also, love that it takes a different direction that Hitchcock’s version.” Another fan reviewed it as an enjoyable and at times sexy experience and also wrote that compared to the Hitchcock’s version the two films stand apart on their own strengths. Take a look at Rebecca reviews.

Reviewed by Sarah Miles (@SarahJoSmiley) #Rebecca is "an enjoyable, and at times sexy, experience" and compared to Hitchcock's version "the two films very much stand apart and on their own strengths". https://t.co/mDuUvTUU4q — The Digital Fix (@thedigitalfix) October 20, 2020

Lily James & Armie Hammer are excellent in @NetflixFilm’s #Rebecca. Hard to forget Fontaine & Olivier but James/Hammer chemistry is palpable. Also love that it takes a different direction than Hitchcock’s version. #Cinema #Manderley https://t.co/eR37R82gPn — Greg Srisavasdi (@GregSrisavasdi) October 21, 2020

Rebecca plot and ending

The plot of the film revolves around a newlywed who arrives at her husband’s family estate. The bride finds herself battling with the spirit of his first wife, Rebecca. Rebecca is dead but her legacy still lives on in the house. Rebecca's ending differs from that of the book. In the book, the story ends at Mrs Danvers setting Manderley on fire. But the film gives a clear picture of what happens to the sinister housekeeper of Maxim de Winter.

Rebecca cast

Rebecca's cast includes Lily James who essays the role of Mrs de Winter, Armie Hammer as Maxim De Winter, Kristin Scott Thomas who plays Mrs Danvers. The cast also includes Tom Goodman-Hill as Frank Crawley, Keeley Hawes as Beatrice Lacy and Sam Riley as Jack Favell. Ann Dowd plays the role, Mrs Van Hopper, Ben Crompton essays the role of Hebert Duvall, Mark Lewis Jones plays the role of Inspector Welch, Jane Lapotaire plays the role of the grandmother and Ashleigh Reynolds featured as Robert in the film.

