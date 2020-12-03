Who Is Alien Worlds' Narrator? All About The Four Part Netflix Sci-fi Series

Alien Worlds is the latest sci-fi series that has landed on Netflix. The series uses a mix of fact and fiction to showcase about the possibility of life on other planets. The series is made in a documentary format with a narrator telling the whole tale. Read on to know 'Who is Alien Worlds narrator?'

Who is Alien Worlds' narrator?

The narrator of Alien Worlds is popular actress Sophie Okonedo. The actor is known for her roles in movies like Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, The Secret Life of Bees, Christopher Robin, Hellboy and Hotel Rwanda, to name a few. The television drama fans might recognise her from Criminal Justice, Doctor Who, Flack, while the recent ones being Ratched and His Dark Materials.

The London born actress who is now 52 years in age, had started her acting roles way back in 1991. According to HITC portal, the Hotel Rwanda actor graduated from Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) before starting her career in acting. She has received recognition including the Academy Award nomination, OBE nomination as well as CBE nomination too.

Sophie Okonedo narrates through the intricacies of the different planets and their habitats as well as the imagined creatures. mentioned in the series. She became prominent after her role in Young Soul Rebels, ever since her debut in 1991, Sophie has appeared in 80 movie roles according to IMDb.

All about Netflix's sci-fi series Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds is a science and nature documentary which will throw light on nature and ecology as well as have streaks of science fiction. As mentioned on the OTT platform, Netflix, Alien Worlds is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The trailer of Alien Worlds starts with narration by Sophie Okonedo, who says “Astronomers think it's only a matter of time before some alien life forms are discovered. By applying the laws of life on Earth, it's possible to imagine what could live on alien worlds. How might life adapt to a different world? Perhaps there's an alien civilization already headed for Earth. What sort of alien life might exist in the vastness of space?”

