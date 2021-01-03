Thalapathy Vijay's Makkal Iyakkam: All You Need To Know About His Philanthropic Work

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil movie industry. The actor not only enjoys a humongous fan base but also gives back to society through his philanthropic work. Thalapathy Vijay founded a social welfare organization, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (Vijay People Organization), which was officially launched in July 2009 and is responsible for much of his philanthropic or charity work. Read on to know more about his organization.

All about Thalapathy Vijay

South superstar Vijay has appeared in more than 64 films in his career and is a fan favourite. Along with acting, dancing, and playback singing, he also devotes a lot of his time to philanthropy, for which he started an organization named Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. When the cyclone Thane hit Indian coastal areas in 2011, Vijay's organization arranged for a relief camp at Kammiyampettai, Cuddalore where he provided rice to the affected people.

His work is not just limited to helping those in need but he also promotes education, which is why the Ilayathalapathy Vijay Education Awards were conducted at JS Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai in July 2012 by his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam organization to honour the students who topped in 2012 SSLC and 12th board exams and the awards were distributed by Vijay. He even assisted the daughter of a tea stall owner to obtain admission to a private college in Kodambakkam.

The Thuppakki actor is known to join protests as well in order to show solidarity with the protestors as he did during the Jallikattu protests by anonymously joining the protesters in Chennai, hiding his face with a handkerchief. The year 2017 saw him launching an official website for his philanthropic organization to bring all his fans together and provide help for the needy. Vijay is known for him providing financial aid to students, flood and cyclone-affected families.

Thalapathy Vijay's movies

That he is a superstar is a fact known to all but the Tamil actor started his career as a child artist remains a lesser-known trivia about him. Vijay’s father S.A. Chandrasekhar was the man who launched him in the world of cinema. But before making his debut as a lead in 1992 in Naalaiya Theerpu, the actor began his acting journey as a child artist way back in 1984. His famous works include Kaththi, Sachein, Sivakasi, Pokkiri, Theri, Mersal, Thuppakki among many others.

Image Credits: actor_vijay_offli Instagram account

