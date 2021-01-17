Thalapathy Vijay Worked In 15 Movies Directed By His Father S.V. Chandrasekhar?

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay completed 25 years in the film industry today on January 17. The actor started as a child actor and has managed to give several hits as he grew up and bagged lead roles in several films. Did you know Thalapathy Vijay has worked in 15 films directed by his father S. A. Chandrasekhar? Out of these, he worked in 6 films as a child actor. Read more about their works:

Thalapathy Vijay acted in 15 films directed by his father

Vetri

Vetri is a 1984 Tamil film directed by S.A. Chandrasekhar. Thalapathy Vijay's career began with this film as a child actor. He played a cameo of young Vijay in the film while the lead role of Vijay was played by Vijayakanth. The plot revolves around Vijay who loves challenges. He gets tricked into a murder of his professor by his friend.

Kudumbam

Kudumbam featured Vijayakanth, Devisri, Jaishankar and Sujatha in the lead roles. the film featured Vijay as Narada. The plot revolved around Vijay who becomes an alcoholic after his wife dies in childbirth. Soon after his sister starts taking care of his children.

Vasantha Raagam

Vasantha Raagam features Vijayakanth, Rahman, Sudha Chandran and S. A. Chandrasekhar in the lead roles. It is a romantic drama film that revolves around Raghu who falls in love with Vasantha. As suggested by his senior journalist friend he confesses his love for her. Vijay's role was not credited for this film but he played the role of a young boy.

Sattam Oru Vilayaattu

Sattam Oru Vilayaattu is a Tamil action crime film directed by his father. The film features Vijayakanth, Radha and Ravichandran in lead roles. Vijay has played the role of Raja in the film and has a short appearance.

Ithu Engal Neethi

Ithu Engal Neethi features Ramki, Raadhika and Vani Viswanath in lead roles. Vijay appeared as a child actor in the film but his role was not credited. The music for the film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Naalaiya Theerpu

Thalapathy Vijay's career as a lead actor began with Naalaiya Theerpu. The film featured Vijay along with alongside Keerthana and Easwari Rao. The plot revolved around Radharavi who molests his own wife Srividya. However, things changed after she gets pregnant and her son played by Vijay grows up.

Sendhoorapandi

Sendhoorapandi features Vijay and Yuvarani in the lead roles with Vijayakanth and Gouthami making a small appearance in the film. Vijay plays the role of Vijayaraj in the film. The story focuses on Vijay who falls in love with Meena but is opposed by her brother because of their family rivalry. Sendhoorapandi is released from the jail and thus tries to help his brother win the girl.

Rasigan

Rasigan is translated as a fan in English wherein the film features Vijay and Sanghavi in the lead roles. Vijay made his singing debut with Rasigan as he sang the song Bombay City Sukka Rotti for the movie. The film revolves around Vijay and Anitha who secretly fall in love with each other but cannot tell their parents. Anitha's father realises this and tries to separate them.

Deva

Deva is one of Thalapathy Vijay's movies that gained huge commercial success at the box office. The film stars Vijay, Sivakumar and Swathi in the lead roles. Vijay plays the role of Deva who loves a woman in his village but her father disagrees with their relationship. He tries to separate them because of Deva's reputation.

Vishnu

Vishnu features Vijay, Sanghavi and Jaishankar in the lead roles. Vijay plays the role of Vishnu aka Krishna in the film. Vishnu gets rid of his father and leaves his house. He acts like an orphan and a man adopts him. He gets shocked when the man asks him to kill several people including his father.

Maanbumigu Maanavan

Maanbumigu Maanavan features Vijay and Swapna Bedi in the lead role. The film also features Chinni Jayanth, Manivannan, Vijayakumar, Mansoor Ali Khan and Shrinath in supporting roles. The plot focuses on Shiva who gets two best friends to get married. When the girl gets raped by a politicians son he tries his best to bring justice to her.

Once More

Once More is a romantic comedy film that features Vijay and Sivaji Ganesan as leads and Simran and Saroja Devi who play their love interests. The plot revolves around a rich brat who wastes his time flirting with women. After his father's death, he has to handle his business.

Nenjinile

Nenjinile is a romantic comedy thriller film that stars Vijay and Isha Koppiker in the lead roles. The film also features Sonu Sood, Sriman and Manivannan playing supporting roles. The story revolves around Vijay who comes to Mumbai to earn for his family. He becomes extremely popular but he is forced to work for a gang who would kill his girlfriend and her parents if he doesn't do so.

Sukran

Vijay made a special appearance in the film Sukran. It is an action thriller film directed by S.V. Chandrasekhar. It features Ravi Krishna and Anita Hassanandani in the lead role. Take a look at the movie here:

Pandhayam

Pandhayam is yet another film where Vijay gave a special appearance. The film features Nithin Sathya and Sindhu Tolani in the lead roles while Prakash Raj, Raadhika, and Ganeshkar play supporting roles. The film released in 2008 and was a massive success at the box office.

