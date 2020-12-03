Where Was 'Rust Creek' Filmed? See The Shooting Locations Of The Hermione Corfield Starrer

Rust Creek is a crime thriller American movie that originally released in 2019. The movie is directed and written by Jen McGowan and Julie Lipson respectively. What makes Rust Creek interesting is that it is based on an original story by Stu Pollard, who is also the producer of the film. Rust Creek stars Hermione Corfield in the main role. The story of the movie is about a woman who misses Thanksgiving to sneak out for a job interview, however, she makes a wrong turn and ends up in an uncomfortable situation. The movie even premiered at the 2018 Bentonville Film Festival. Read on to know more about 'Where was Rust Creek filmed?'

Where was Rust Creek filmed?

Rust Creek has already aired on Netflix US since November 30th. But many viewers are curious to know about where this crime thriller is actually filmed? According to the Courier-Journal, Rust Creek filming location includes places like Fern Creek, St. Matthews, Floyds Fork, Iroquois Park, Boyle, Bullitt and Franklin counties as well.

Louisville

Louisville is the largest city of Kentucky and according to HITC portal, it is the primary location for the filing of this thriller movie titled Rust Creek.

Fern Creek

Fern Creek is located in the southeastern Jefferson County in Kentucky.

Floyds Fork

Floyds Fork is a tributary of the Salt River which comes in Kentucky and is situated east of Louisville.

Iroquois Park

Iroquois Park is a municipal park situated in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

Louisville, where the major portions of this thriller movie Rust Creek were filmed, is a popular filming location for several production houses as according to IMDb over 500 movies have been filmed here. According to HITC portal, movies like 1993’s Demolition Man, The Insider, Bill Murray’s Stripes, the TV show Cops and Goldfinger have been filmed at Fort Knox which is situated in Louisville itself.

Rust Creek received both positive and negative review from the critics while the audience reactions have been positive for the thriller series. The film has a score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes while 84% of Google users have liked this film. The film got a 5.8/10rating in IMDb as well. Take a look at the complete cast of Rust Creek.

Hermione Corfield as Sawyer Scott

Jay Paulson as Lowell

Sean O'Bryan as Sheriff O'Doyle

Micah Hauptman as Hollister

Daniel R. Hill as Buck

Jeremy Glazer as Deputy Nick Katz

John Marshall Jones as Commander Douglas Slattery

Laura Guzman as Charlotte

Virginia Schneider as Donna

Denise Dal Vera as Mrs Gander

