When Does 'Attack On Titan' Season 4 Come Out On Netflix, NHK And Funimation?

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime shows on television and enjoys a huge fan base. The makers of the show recently announced the fourth season, and the fans of the show have been intrigued about more information where to watch the Attack on Titan final season. Here is more information about when does Attack on Titan season 4 come out and where to watch it.
The first episode will premiere on Netflix a little later than the other platforms. As mentioned above, the first episode of the show will premiere on December 11th. Generally, the shows are available from 12 AM PST from the date mentioned on the platform. So going by the information given, in India, the show would be available to stream from 1:30 PM Friday.
Attack on Titan is a dark fantasy that follows people living inside cities surrounded by enormous walls due to the Titans. Titans are gigantic humanoid beings who eat on humans without any reason. The show follows the adventures of Eren Jaeger and his friends as their lives change after the Colossal Titan breaches the wall of their home town.
They pledge to take revenge from the Titans. The group of friends, along with Eren, pledge to reclaim the world from the Titans. For the same, they join an elite group of soldiers who fight Titans.
