Where Was 'Sailing Into Love' Filmed? Find Out If 'Blue Island' Is Real Or Fictional

In the Hallmark Channel movie Sailing Into Love, a biology teacher Claire is shown busy juggling her duties as a bridesmaid to three friends, as well as a teacher in a summer enrichment class. Claire lives in a fictional town Willow Bay. On a picture-perfect day, she decides to take her class to Blue Island, an uninhabited island near her town.

When she and her class discover land surveyors on Blue Island, she isn’t happy to learn that the island is up for sale. Along with it, a developer is planning to build a resort on the island. Claire decides to fight for the island. The setting of the movie is so gorgeous that it keeps viewers hooked to its beauty. However, considering the fact that Blue Island is fictional, has made many think where was the movie shot. Here’s taking a closer look at the shooting locations of Sailing Into Love.

Where was Sailing Into Love filmed?

Many fans wondered where was ‘Sailing Into love’ filmed as it boasts of a picturesque coastal setting. Along with it, Blue Island is the centre of the plot. As per several media reports and IMDb, the film has been filmed in Canada. To be more specific, the Sailing Into Love was shot in the British Columbia region of Canada, in a charming town namely Victoria. A few scenes were also filmed at Langford, Canada. Along with it, Fisgard Lighthouse has featured prominently in several shots throughout the movie.

Sailing Into Love cast: Who is in the film?

The cast of Sailing Into Love includes Leah Renee Cudmore, who plays the role of the protagonist, Claire in the film. The Canadian actor is best known for essaying the role of Bunny Alice in The Playboy Club. Along with it, she has previously also lent her voice for Franklin and Growing Up Creepie.

Apart from her, Chris McNally is also seen in the lead role, playing the character of sailor Tom aka Claire’s boyfriend. Chris’ notable work includes essaying Lucas Bouchard in When Calls the Heart. In addition, he has also had a brief stint in Altered Carbon and Supernatural. Other cast members of Sailing Into Love includes Fiona Vroom, Samantha Kendrick and Teagan Vincze.

