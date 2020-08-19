Bangkok To Pattaya; All The Exotic Locations Where Salman Khan's 'Ready' Was Shot

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Ready is a 2011 action-comedy movie starring Salman Khan and Asin. The movie was an adaptation of the 2008 Telugu film of the same name. The plot of the film revolves around the story of mistaken identity that leads to love.

The premise unveils how a man and his family fabricate a grand scheme to win over the hearts of his lady love and her greedy uncles. Apart from the perfect comic timing of all the characters, Ready was shot at several exotic locations. Here we have compiled a list of several picturesque locations where this Salman Khan starrer was filmed.

Ready’s shooting locations:

Dhinka Chika

It isn’t just the pristine beaches of Thailand that attract filmmakers, even the glittering skyline of Bangkok, the historical architectures have been the setting of several Bollywood films including 'Ready'. The peppy dance number Dhinka Chika was reportedly shot in Bangkok at the Don Mueang International Airport and Rama VIII Bridge.

Humko Pyar Hua

Humko Pyar Hua is another hit song from the film 'Ready' which sees Salman & Asin romancing each other. The backdrop setting of the song is serene as its tempo. As per various media reports, the song was shot against the background of the architectural marvels of The Ancient City.

Other locations

The shooting of the movie began on June 2010 at Colombo. After being extensively shot in Thailand, 'Ready' was also filmed in Mumbai. The scene of the Marriage Registrar office was shot in Pattaya's Exhibition and Convention Hall. The resort booked for Modi family in the film was shot in Taj Samudra located at Colombo’s Western Province in Sri Lanka. As reported by DNA, the movie was originally scheduled to be shot in Mauritius, but after enjoying Colombo during the IIFA Awards, Salman Khan reportedly persuaded the director to change the shooting location to Sri Lanka.

