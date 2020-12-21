Where Was 'School Of Rock' Filmed? Check Out The List Of The Filming Locations

School of Rock is a musical comedy film directed by Richard Linklater and produced by Scott Rudin that released in the year 2003. The movie was shot in various beautiful locations and has often left many fans wondering “where was School of Rock filmed” or “School of Rock filming locations”. So here is a list of School of Rock shooting locations for you to see.

Plot of School of Rock

The story follows Dewey Finn who is a lead guitarist in Rock band No Vacancy. However, after he indulges in a fight during a gig, he gets replaced in the band. He gets an ultimatum by his roommate, Ned Schneebly that he his rent is overdue and he can either pay the rent or move out.

Desperate for a job, Dewey impersonates as Ned when he answers a phone call, that was intended for Ned, to work as a substitute teacher at a school. There he assumes the position as Mr. S and starts with the classes. The next day, he overhears his students playing their musical instruments.

Dewey gets the idea to form a band with them and audition for Battle of the Bands. The project replaces normal classes but helps the students gain confidence and bring out their talents. The band is named “The School of Rock”.

However, soon Ned discovers about Dewey’s deceit and informs the school. After this, Dewey has to leave a day before the competition he had been preparing the band for. The question lingers whether Dewey will be able to perform at the competition with his newly formed band.

School of Rock locations

According to movie-location.com, the movie was shot majorly in New Jersey and areas in New York. Check out the list below.

120 Bay Cafe, Bay Street, St George, Staten Island

St George Theatre, Hyatt Street, Staten Island

Union County Arts Center, Irving Street, Rahway, New Jersey

School Of Rock Review

School Of Rock received 7.1/10 rating on IMDb from users. On Rotten Tomatoes, the Tomatometer was at 91%. The movie, however, received 64% on Audience Score by over 3 crore users.

Cast details

School of Rock is directed by Richard Linklater and produced by Scott Rudin. The movie is written by Mike White and stars Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White and Sarah Solverman. The music in the movie was given by Craig Wedren and the cinematography was done by Rogier Stoffers.

