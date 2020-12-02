Where Was 'Scream 5' Filmed? Details About The Latest Instalment In The Franchise

Scream 5 is all set to hit the theatres in 2022. This American movie is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The new part or instalment of this Scream horror franchise will revolve around the story of a woman. She returns to her town to find the person committing a series of crimes in the area. For people eager to know where was Scream 5 filmed, here are the details.

Scream 5 Filming Locations

The movie has already made its mark among the audience with its talented cast. Many new actors have also been signed on for the horror-franchise. Recently, the makers announced that they have officially completed filming the movie.

According to an editorial published on Rotten Tomatoes, the makers begin with the shooting in September in Wilmington, North Carolina, U.S.A. It is one of the best places in the U.S for movie-makers. This place is known as a gateway to Cape Fear Coast beaches. The place is a hub of some amazing restaurants, shops, and amazing tourists’ spots.

Talking about the cast in the movie, actors including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Marley Shelton would be returning to their original roles as in the previous parts of the movie. The audience would also be witnessing new faces in the movie including Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, and many more.

Scream 5 director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin recently revealed details on the filming and cast of the movie in an interview with Collider. He expressed his happiness over the filming schedule and informed that the team has finished up filming up half of the movie. Coming to the cast of the movie, he stated that he is having a wonderful experience with the old cast members and new additions, according to the report.

Scream 5 Release Date

Unfortunately, the makers have not yet revealed the release date of the movie. However, it is expected that the movie would be there on the screens by 2022 to make its audience scream by the plot of the movie.

