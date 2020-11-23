Where Was 'Christmas At Pemberley Manor' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Film Revealed

Hallmark's first-ever Countdown to Christmas 2018 TV film release was filmmaker Colin Theys' Christmas at Pemberley Manor. Although the film originally released in 2018, it will be re-airing on Hallmark this year as well. The romantic film's cast is headlined by Michael Rady and Jessica Lowndes. The story of the film focuses on a New York-based event planner, Elizabeth Bennett, who is sent to a small town to plan its Christmas celebration. Although this Colin Theys directorial is set in a fictional town in the film, read to find out "where was Christmas At Pemberley Manor filmed?"

Also Read | Where Is Chopped: Comfort Food Feud Filmed? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Christmas At Pemberley Manor filming location revealed!

While the Hallmark TV film Countdown to Christmas showcases a Christmas tale, it was surprising not shot during winters. In a BTS video shared by the makers of the film on the official website of Hallmark, lead actor Jessica Lowndes revealed that the film was shot in June and said, "There are definitely challenges shooting a Christmas movie in June". Although the majority of films by Hallmark are filmed across Canada, the filming of Christmas at Pemberley Manor took place in multiple locations across the U.S. state of Connecticut.

Also Read | Where Is 'The Burbs' Filmed? Location And Other Interesting Details Of The Film

The majority of scenes in the film are shot in the town of Essex, while other filming location of Christmas at Pemberley Manor include East Haddam and Old Lyme. The property called 'Pemberley Manor' in the film is a private mansion located in the town of Old Lyme while the hotel where Elizabeth stays during her visit to the town is Griswold Inn. The historic hotel is one of the oldest pubs in the country.

Also Read | Where Is 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' Filmed? Here's All You Need To Know About The Shoot Location

Christmas at Pemberley Manor plot

The official synopsis of Christmas at Pemberley Manor on the official website of Hallmark reads, "As Christmas approaches, Elizabeth Bennett (Lowndes), a New York event planner, is sent to a quaint, small-town to organize their holiday festival. When she arrives, she finds William Darcy (Rady), a high-profile billionaire lacking in the holiday spirit, in the process of selling the charming estate she hoped to use as a venue. Determined to make her event a success, Elizabeth persuades the reluctant Darcy to let her hold the festival on the historical estate once known for its holiday cheer. When they wind up working together to arrange the festivities, the unlikely pair begins falling for each other."

Also Read | Where Was 'Holiday For Heroes' Filmed? Take A Look At The Shooting Locations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.