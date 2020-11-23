DOL Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Preview

The Dolphins are all set to take on Cape Cobras in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 on Monday, November 23. The match will be played at Kingsmead in Durban at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our DOL vs CC match prediction, probable DOL vs CC playing 11 and the DOL vs CC Dream11 team.

DOL vs CC live: DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming into this contest, the Dolphins have played two matches in Pool B and have won one and lost one. This will be the first Cross Pool match for DOL and they would look to make the home advantage count when they face CC in the upcoming clash. On the other hand, Cape Cobras have also played two matches.

They have played one match in Pool A which ended in a loss to the Titans while their other match was a Cross Pool one against Lions, which ended in a draw. So far, the Cobras are winless and would want to open their account by beating the Dolphins in their own backyard and gather some momentum going forward.

The squad have arrived in Durban and head straight to Hollywoodbets Kingsmead for a training session pic.twitter.com/rpUaPYf6RX — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) November 22, 2020

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: Probable DOL vs CC playing 11

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: DOL probable playing 11

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman (c), Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Lifa Ntanzi

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: CC probable playing 11

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (c), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Onke Nyaku, George Linde, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Ziyaad Abrahams

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DOL vs CC Dream11 team

Kyle Verreynne

George Linde

Sarel Erwee

Keegan Petersen

DOL vs CC match prediction: DOL vs CC Dream11 team

DOL vs CC live: DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction

As per our DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction, DOL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction, top picks and DOL vs CC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DOL vs CC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cobras Cricket / Twitter

