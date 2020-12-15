Where Was 'Seal Team' Filmed? All You Need To Know About Filming Locations

Seal Team is an American military drama TV series. The show has been created by Benjamin Cavell. Produced by CBS Television Studios, the series began airing on 27th September 2017. The story of the Seal Team is about how the elite unit of the Navy Seals plans to execute dangerous missions at momentary notices. However, since the team goes out on momentary notices, this takes a toll on both the team members and also their families.

Till now three seasons of the series consisting of sixty-four Episodes have been aired. Are you wondering where was Seal Team filmed? The series has been shot mainly in California, United States while some portions have been shot in Belgrave, Paraguay, and Serbia too.

Where was Seal Team Filmed?

California is among the most prominent Seal Team filming locations. Most of the series have been shot in different parts of the state. Though some scenes have been shot outside, a major chunk of the shoot has been done here. According to a location manager Ross C Day, shooting in California is beneficial as the cast and crew could go back home after the shoot.

Los Angeles County is another Seal Team filming locations. This has been used to act as the battle areas in Central Asia, Africa, and other places as is shown in the series. St. Mark’s is another one of Seal Team shooting locations. For the filming base of this popular action series, CBS Studio Center on 4024 Radford Avenue in Studio City, California has been used.

Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita has been used in the second episode of the first season. This is located in Syria. The ranch is spread over an area of 250 acres.

The fourteenth episode in the second season was shot in Camp Pendleton and was shot with actual Marines. Real Venom, Viper, and Osprey helicopters were used for the shooting. The shoot was also done at E 6th Street and S Anderson Street in Los Angeles, California.

Seal Team shooting locations also spread internationally to places like Belgrade where military action scenes were shot. According to IMDB, the shooting was also done in Paraguay and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Seal Team review

Seal Team review shows a rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb. The high rating is because the audiences love the use of tactics and terminology and also the portrayal of the close brotherhood among the team members.

