'Ranadheera' Telugu Movie Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2009 Action-adventure Film

Ranadheera is the Telugu dubbed version of the popular Tamil movie Peranmai. The film released in 2009 and was helmed by S P Jananathan. The film was widely loved by the audiences.

The plot of the movie revolves around a group of tribals who are being taught by the forest guard. The group stumbles upon foreign mercenaries who want to stall India’s scientific progress as they plan to destroy our rocket with their missile. If you want to know the cast of the Ranadheera, this article provides all the details of the same.

Ranadheera Telegu movie cast

Jayam Ravi as Dhuruvan

Jayam Ravi played the character of Dhuruvan in the film. He was the forest guard and decides to train five girls specifically who are mischievous. In the duration of the training, they come across the plans of the foreign mercenaries who want to stall India’s space progress. He is the bravest of Ranadheera Telugu movie cast.

Vasundhara Kashyap as Kalpana

Vasundhara Kashyap played the character of Kalpana in the film. Kalpana is the one who spots the foreigners. She raises alarm over their activities to Dhuruvan. She also starred in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Tuneega Tuneega and Poraali. She is one of the most interesting of the cast of Ranadheera Telugu movie.

Dhansika as Jennifer

Dhansika played the role of Jennifer in the film. She is one of the trainees under Dhuruvan. She also starred in Aravaan, Paradesi and Kabali. She is one of the most interesting of the cast of Ranadheera Telugu movie.

Saranya as Ajitha

Saranya played the character of Ajitha in the film. She is one of the trainees under Dhuruvan. She helps him in his plan to make the foreigners plan unsuccessful. She also starred Kaadhal, Mazhaikaalam and Thullura Vayasu. She is one of the most interesting of the cast of Ranadheera Telugu movie.

Varsha Ashwathi as Thulasi

Varsha Ashwathi played the character of Thulasi. She is one of the trainees under Dhuruvan. She, too, helped a successful plan to beat the foreigners. This was Varsha’s acting debut. She later also starred in Neerparavai and Endrendrum Punnagai. She is one of the bravest of Ranadheera Telugu movie cast

Roland Kickinger as Anderson

Roland Kickinger played the character of Anderson. He is the leader of the foreign group. He is the one who orders that India’s rocket be shot down.

